Glenbeigh hosts handball summer camp to develop the game’s skills in children

Young handballers attending the Glenbeigh Handball Club Summer Camp in Glenbeigh last week. Front, from left: Rian O’Sullivan, Calum Clifford, Liam Koheler, Ollie Sheahan, Lynn Koheler and Neidin O’Sullivan. Middle, from left: Blaithin O’Sullivan, Dylan Doona, Kelsey Sheahan and Ellie Jo Murphy. Back, from left: Aoife O’Sullivan, Roisin King, Daire Harkin, Seamus Moriarty, Cathal Clifford and Daryl Clifford. Photo by Con Dennehy

There were cheers in Glenbeigh last week when the local handball club hosted an action packed Summer Camp with a difference.

Glenbeigh Handball Club Summer Camp 2023 was an exciting initiative aimed at developing the sport among children in the region. The week-long camp catered for children aged 7 to 13 under the expert guidance of local coaches Maura King and her daughter Roisin, an All-Ireland, Munster and Kerry handball medal winner.

“Glenbeigh Handball Summer Camp offered young players a wonderful opportunity to hone their handball skills in a fun and friendly environment. For younger children, there was a focus on developing fundamental movement skills and basic handball skills including each of the different strokes,” said Maura, secretary of Glenbeigh Handball Club.

For the older children attending the Glenbeigh Camp, there was more of an emphasis on technique, shot-selection, strategy and tournament preparation. They also learned the fundamentals of the game which is a test of strength, stamina and above all skill, a combination of body and mental exercise, the eye sees, the mind directs and the hand executes.

“However the week was all about fun and team building for the future. In addition to the work we did on the court we also included other elements to the camp. We travelled to the Tralee Sports Complex on one day for swimming and fun games, we also had a pizza party, tee-shirt designs and arts and crafts. Basically we had something for everyone and it went down a treat.”

Drills and mini-games allowed children to test out what they learned during the week long event that attracted 16 children.

“Thanks to the top-class facilities we have at our disposal in Glenbeigh, both in the Handball Alley and the GAA Sports Hall, participants got the chance to play in the 40x20 court and the One Wall court as well as playing in both Singles and Doubles events. The goal was for all the participants to learn new tips and tricks and most importantly to have lots of fun while developing a love of the game. They are already asking when are we hosting another camp.”