Glenbeigh handballers John Joe Quirke and John Clifford win Munster silver medals

The agony and the ecstasy of modern day competitive sport were sampled by two Kerry handball stars at the weekend when they shared joy and sorrow at two sporting venues in Cork.

Earlier in the week in Ballydesmond the current All-Ireland Master B handball champions, Ray Griffin and Enda Ahern from Cork, were dramatically defeated in a pulsating Munster Silver Masters Doubles 40x20 semi-final. John Clifford and John Joe Quirke from Glenbeigh produced a spectacular performance in front of a large Cork following to win 21-13 and 21-18 in a very hard fought victory.

However, on Sunday in the Munster final, played in Liscarroll, they faced Thomas Donegan and Paul Hedderman from Limerick and despite their favourites tag the Kerry duo posed a serious treat to lift the title and advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

In the opening game Kerry started slowly and let their opponents open a commanding lead mid way through the game. Quirke and Clifford never settled into a playing routine and were comprehensively defeated on a 21-9 scoreline.

“We settled much better in the second game which was an evenly matched encounter. John had some great rallies and we kept pace with Limerick for most of the game. We were very unlucky to loose a few aces at the end with Limerick running out winners on a 21-17 scoreline. Despite this we were happy with our game,” said John Joe Quirke.

The Glenbeigh players were rewarded for their efforts with Munster silver medals, another medal haul for their club.