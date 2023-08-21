Glenbeigh handballers Clodagh and John Quirke reach All-Ireland Wall Ball championship semi-finals

John Joe Quirke from Glenbeigh who was one of the top players in the All-Ireland Wall Ball Championships at the weekend. Photo by Con Dennehy

Following her exploits with the Munster team last week in the Inter provincial 60x30 championships, Clodagh Quirke from Glenbeigh was back in action at the All-Ireland Wall Ball championships in Roscommon at the weekend.

Following her impressive early season performances, the teenager was seeded no.2 in the competition and received a bye into the quarter-finals on Saturday where she played Lauren Cronin Doherty from Galway.

Showing the form and incredible skills that has made her one of the top juvenile players in Ireland, Quirke was ruthless as she recorded a highly impressive 31-6 victory. Doherty had earlier defeated Erin Farren from Roscommon 31-9.

Advancing to the semi-finals of the competition on Sunday, the Glenbeigh player and her opponent Nina McBride from Belfast served up one of the best games of the weekend. In a thrilling and fast paced game both players matched each other ace for ace with McBride edging ahead with two great scores at the end to win the game 21-19. This was a solid performance from Quirke who can look forward to an exciting season.

Multi-European One Wall medal winner in London, Spain and Belgium, John Joe Quirke from Glenbeigh was also the focus of attention in Roscommon on Saturday following a sensational men’s quarter-final contest. With the highest score after 15 minutes of play deemed the winner, this match with the fancied Sligo player Josin Oskoz was always going to be a classic encounter.

Both players matched each other for speed, stamina and tactics during the encounter with just a point separating them at all stages. When the 15 minute clock brought play to an exciting end, the players were tied at 15-15. In an equally exciting tie-breaker that had the large crowd on their feet, Quirke held on to record a narrow 5-4 victory and a semi-final berth later in the evening.

Quirke played some great handball in the semi-final against Ollie Cassidy from Mayo but time ran out for the Mid Kerry player who was eventually defeated 12-9.