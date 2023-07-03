Gentle Kate fancied to win ON3 sweepstake for Lixnaw owner Jackie Moriarty after strong semi-final run

Racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday included the semi-finals of an ON2 525 sweepstake an ON3 525 sweepstake

MOST of the talk at Tralee Track on Saturday night was about Kerry’s big win over Tyrone in the All-Ireland football quarter-final, though plenty of criticism was aimed at the fact that penalties decided the second quarter-final between Monaghan and Armagh. However, proper focus was on the greyhound racing as well and in particular on semi-finals of an ON3 525 sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and semi-finals of an ON2 525 sweepstake (winner, €475).

Fastest semi-final winner in the ON3 sweepstake was Gentle Kate, which clocked 29.09 in beating Breton Percy by four lengths and will be a strong favourite to win the final this Saturday night for Mrs Jackie Moriarty, of Lixnaw - from the same trap 5 draw at that.

The other semi-final winner was Brendan Maunsell’s Fire Height Leah, which raced home two lengths ahead of Strideaway Messi in 29.66.

Interestingly, all six finalists are middle seeds and the draw worked out as follows (trap order): Fire Height Leah, Cure, An Scath Dubh, Strideaway Messi, Gentle Kate, Breton Percy.

Turning to the semi-finals of the ON2 sweepstake, the times here, as one would expect, were faster and, indeed, just a single spot separated the two winners – the Brendan Maunsell-trained Lucky Chloe on 28.73 and the Abbeyfeale-owned Killeenagh Molly on 28.74.

Had either of them bettered 28.70, they would have been thrown out of the sweepstake.

Again here, middle seeds dominate, with the London-owned Alfredo the only inside seed and automatically entitled to trap 1 in the final, but the final does look between Lucky Chloe and Killeenagh Molly and the former, which is trained by Brendan Maunsell, could well win for new owner, Tomasz Surmacz.

The draw for the final is (trap order): Alfredo, Killeenagh Molly, Five Winters, Fireheight Tara, Ballymac Camilla, Lucky Chloe.

The supporting programme saw Feora Holly come in as a reserve in a 325 race for S7/ S8 class and Beth Reidy’s bitch fairly excelled in pulling back Tokenfire Ranger and beating him by half a length in 18.02, while another sprint, for S5/ S6 class, saw the ultra consistent Cappatigue score in 18.04 for Mary and John Kenny, of Lixnaw (this fellow has never been out of the first three in 31 of his 40 races).

The night ended with Olivers Dog clocking 29.02 in an A5 525 for John Wren, of Tarbert, while the other winners were the Ballydesmond-owned Stayaway Kate (29.47) and Labana Piper (29.45), the latter being the property of 1975 All-Ireland Kerry footballer, Batt O’Shea.