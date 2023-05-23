Francis Flavin’s Mystic Joy sets fastest time on benefit night for Churchill GAA and Recovery Haven
James O'ConnorKerryman
Churchill GAA club in association with Recovery Haven ran a hugely successful benefit night on Saturday evening when local businesses really put their shoulder to the wheel, with all races sponsored and a huge array of hampers and prizes on offer for raffles throughout the evening. On the back of the St Brendan’s Park fundraiser the night previous, the weekend really proved what a tremendous venue the stadium is for charity and fundraising events.