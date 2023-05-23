Francis Flavin’s Mystic Joy sets fastest time on benefit night for Churchill GAA and Recovery Haven

Donie Mackessy, second from left, presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsor to Tim McCarthy after Emilys Tea Leaf won the Owen McCarthy Churchill & USA S8 325 Final as part of the Recovery Haven and Churchill GAA Fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. From left are Kathleen Collins (Recovery Haven), Donie Mackessy, Thomas Reidy, David Rolls (Churchill GAA) and David McCarthy. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com — © © 0876017694 www.deniswalshphot

Churchill GAA club in association with Recovery Haven ran a hugely successful benefit night on Saturday evening when local businesses really put their shoulder to the wheel, with all races sponsored and a huge array of hampers and prizes on offer for raffles throughout the evening. On the back of the St Brendan’s Park fundraiser the night previous, the weekend really proved what a tremendous venue the stadium is for charity and fundraising events.