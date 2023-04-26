Four Kerry triathletes to represent Ireland at World Multisport Championships in Ibiza

Kerry athletes Alan Cronin (Scartaglin), Declan O’Donoghue (Headford), Diarmuid O’Sullivan (Beaufort) and Michael Kennedy (Killarney) who are set to represent Ireland in the World Multisport Championships in Ibiza next month

Four Kerry athletes are set to represent Ireland in the World Multisport Championships in Ibiza next month.

Super athletes Declan O’Donoghue from Headford, Alan Cronin from Scartaglin, Diarmuid O’Sullivan from Beaufort, and Michael Kennedy from Killarney are currently putting the final touches to their rigorous and demanding 18 months training reign having successfully qualified as members of the Irish Triathlon Team and the Irish Aquabike Team.

As part of a strong Irish team of 27 athletes that will travel to Spain for the championships, they will take on the world’s toughest athletes on May 7 at the World Multisport Championships.

Declan O’Donoghue nominated as captain of the side.

O’Donoghue and O’Sullivan will participate in the gruelling Triathlon race that will see the Killarney athletes take part in a 3km swim, a 120 km cycle and finish with an energy sapping 30 km run.

Alan Cronin and Michael Kennedy are part of the Aquabike team who swim 3km and then cycle 120km.

The athletes are coached by Declan O’Sullivan who has also coached six other members of the Irish team.

“We have a very strong Irish Triathlon and Aquabike Team competing in Ibiza and are extremely hopeful of achieving some podium moments. This team are a very competitive bunch, and I am delighted to be leading them in the World Championships,” Declan said.

Each of the Kerry athletes also took part in the European championships in Middle Distance Triathlon in Bilbao last September. Following great personal performances they qualified for the World Championships with Declan 11th, Diarmuid 22nd, Alan 47th, and Michael 14th in the Aquabike.

“We train up to 20 hours each week with a mix of endurance and speed work in all three disciplines. Hopefully all this demanding work will reap rewards in Spain.”