Final night of badminton action concludes with Division 2 and 4 mixed doubles deciders

Samera Hayes and Brendan McGovern (Killarney) in action on their way to winning the Division 2 Mixed Doubles title at the County Mixed Doubles Championships at Tralee Sports Complex

The final mixed doubles competitions for divisions 2 and 4 were held on Friday in Tralee Sports Complex on what was the last championship night of the season.

In Division 4 it was a close competition with a very strong entry with lots of the games including both semi-finals going to three sets. The final was won by Mikey Belov Flanagan and Rita McCarthy (Listowel) where they beat Aoife Bowler (Moyvane) and Rahad Rahman (Killarney)

The division 2 final had to be cut short after a very good first set going all the way to 24-22, but early in the second set Ivan Rusov (Listowel) got injured as he moved toward the shuttle and couldn’t continue playing and so he and his partner Helen Browne (Moyvane) had to retire meaning that Samira Hayes and Brendan McGovern (Killarney) got to take home the title.

Interprovincial Masters and underage

This weekend we were very lucky to have so many of our players represent Munster at U-13, U-15 and master level. Jontie Weiland (Listowel) was on the Munster U-13 team who took home silver. Nicole Vesko (Listowel) was on the Munster U-15 team and Oscar McElligott (Listowel) was on the U-17 team, and all players made themselves, their county and their province very proud on the day a great achievement by all.

Kerry was very well represented on the Munster Masters team. The team of Tom Bourke, Alan Nelligan, Gio Gaudino, Sinead Galvin and Miriam Rohan managed to take home silver.

Division 5 league

The division 5 men’s and ladies league finals were contested recently in the Presentation Hall in Killarney. That concludes our men’s and ladies leagues for the season as the mixed leagues are also in full flow at the minute.

Results through divisions 3 to 5:

Division 3 Men: 1. Kingdom; 2. Ballyheigue

Division 3 Ladies: 1. Moyvane; 2. Tralee

Division 4 Men: 1. Killarney; 2. Moyvane

Division 4 Ladies: 1. Listowel; 2. Kingdom

Division 5 Men: 1. Killarney; 2. Tralee

Division 5 Ladies: 1. Annascaul; 2. Listowel