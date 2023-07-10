Father and son dominate Friends Of UHK A2 525 final as Millridge Nadia leads Millridge Andy home
It was another hugely successful benefit meeting for University Hospital Kerry at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday
Kerryman
The weather might have been very wintry and the attendance might not have matched that of previous years, but there could be no mistaking the very warm atmosphere that prevailed at the benefit meeting for University Hospital Kerry at Tralee Track on Friday night and, racing-wise, a father and son from Millstreet, Donal G O’Mahony, and 14-year-old Stephen P O’Mahony, absolutely stole the show.