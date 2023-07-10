Father and son dominate Friends Of UHK A2 525 final as Millridge Nadia leads Millridge Andy home

It was another hugely successful benefit meeting for University Hospital Kerry at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday

Dr. Barry Moynihan, third from left, presents the winner's trophy to winning owner Stephen O'Mahony after Millridge Nadia won the Friends of University Hospital Kerry A2 Final as part of the Friends of University Hospital Kerry Fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included, from left, are Nora Kelly, Tom McCormack, Tom O'Connor (kneeling), Willie Cleary, Declan Dowling (KGS Manager), Donal G O'Mahony, 2023 Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy, Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager), PJ Hayes, Ciaran Fitzgerald and Dan O'Connor. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

The weather might have been very wintry and the attendance might not have matched that of previous years, but there could be no mistaking the very warm atmosphere that prevailed at the benefit meeting for University Hospital Kerry at Tralee Track on Friday night and, racing-wise, a father and son from Millstreet, Donal G O’Mahony, and 14-year-old Stephen P O’Mahony, absolutely stole the show.