Defeat for Kerry teams in Limerick and Lismore as cricket season starts up

Kerry’s third XI travelled to Crokers Oval in county Limerick on Sunday morning for their Division 2 match against Limerick Blasters second XI. Kerry captain Prince Thomas won the toss and elected to have a bowl in quite overcast conditions. Majid Yousaf and Prince Thomas took early wickets for Kerry but Blasters batsman Arun Mohan stole the show with an impressive 75 not out for the home side, which was the top contribution in the 204 for 9 posted by Blasters in their 40 overs. Libin Philip was the top wicket taker for Kerry with three to his name.

In reply Kerry struggled to contain the Blasters attack in which Arunraj Thalappilly took an impressive five wickets. Sohaib Asghar Chohan top scored for Kerry with 28 but they came up well short getting bowled out for 138 in 30.1 overs which meant Limerick Blasters sealed a 66 run victory with ease.

Limerick Blasters 2nd XI beat Kerry 3rd XI by 66 runs.

MUNSTER DIVISION 3

Kerry's fourth XI made the long trip to Lismore in Waterford on Saturday morning for their Division 3 match. Skipper Garry Pickett lost the toss and Kerry were put into bat on a very flat wicket. Kerry limped along losing wickets at regular intervals to reach a below par score of 57 all out after 35.2 overs. Lismore attacked from the start of their innings and chased down the target of 58 in the 11th over for the loss of just one wicket.

Lismore 1st XI beat Kerry 4th XI by 9 wickets.