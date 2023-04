Thanks to the Dowling family, a purse of €2,200 will go to the winner of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake final at Tralee Track this Friday night and that winner is likely to be either Millridge Blake or Crafty Babalino, even though the latter was beaten into second place by Strideaway Lena in the second semi-final last Friday night.