County Kerry seniors lose by three wickets to Limerick

The county’s 3rd XI and under-13 Supernovas were also in action at the weekend

The Kerry 1st XI lost at home to Limerick 1st XI in a thriller on Sunday. Limerick won the toss and elected to bowl in overcast conditions at the Oyster Oval. Kerry ran up a big total of 295/7 with Awais Saghir to the pick of the batters falling just short of a century when he was clean bowled on 97. The chase went to the wire with Limerick acquiring the winning runs in the final over of the game to win by three wickets. Limerick 1st XI 296/7 beat Kerry 1st XI 295/7 by three wickets.

MCU Division 2

A Kerry 3rd XI made the trip to The Mardyke Cricket Ground on Sunday morning to take on a Cork County 3rd XI in this Division 2 encounter. Kerry Captain Prince Thomas lost the toss and Cork County decided to bat in favourable sunny conditions. Cork County attacked from the outset and put the Kerry bowlers under intense pressure amassing a very sizeable total of 288/6 at the end of their 40 overs. Kerry struggled in the reply and were bowled out for 158. Cork County 3rd XI 288/6 beat County Kerry 3rd XI 158/10 by 130 runs.

MCU U-13 T20 Cup

A Kerry under-13 XI travelled to The Farm Cricket Ground in Cork on Sunday morning for a double header against Cork County. The Kerry Supernovas were put into bat and scored 109/7 from their 20 overs. Vishnu Prassana was the top batter for Kerry with 33 runs. Cork County Tigers chased down the total in 13 overs for the loss of 3 wickets Ewan Marshall the pick of the Kerry bowlers picking up two wickets. Cork County under-13 Tigers beat County Kerry under-13 Supernovas by 7 wickets.

In the second game on Sunday the Kerry Supernovas were put into bat again and this time struggled with the bat reaching 83/9 in their 20 over allocation after some impressive bowling from the Cork County Sharks front line bowlers. The young Kerry team worked hard in the field to defend the low total with Charlie Meenen and Ethan Carne putting in impressive fielding displays. Cork County Sharks lost two wickets in the reply both taken by Kerry Captain James Marshall. Cork County under-13 Sharks beat County Kerry under-13 Supernovas by 8 wickets.