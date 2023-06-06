County Kerry fifth XI make competitive Munster League debut

The team made their way to Farmers Cross Cricket Ground in Cork to take on Cork Harlequins

A Kerry 5th XI made the trip to Farmer's Cross Cricket Ground on Sunday morning to take on a Cork Harlequins fifth XI in this Division 4 encounter for what was this Kerry selection’s debut in the Munster League.

Kerry captain Richard Rutland won the toss and chose to bat in favourable sunny conditions. After the loss of four early wickets the Kerry team found themselves in a spot of bother. Jonathan Hyland and James Marshall found some form to stabilise the innings to set it up for the big hitting Paul Wyer who hit a quick fire 32.

Kerry ended their inning on 129 all out in the 29th over. In the reply Vishnu Passana found an edge which was well taken by Kerry wicket keeper Paul Swaine to put the hosts under a little pressure. Mark Marshall picked up the last wicket of the match with a tidy caught and bowled effort.

Cork Harlequins 5th XI,132/2, beat County Kerry 5th XI, 129/10, by eight wickets.

MCU Division 1

A Kerry 2nd XI played host to Clare 1st XI on Saturday morning at the Oyster Oval in Tralee. Kerry captain Adil Rahil won the toss and chose to have a bat in very nice conditions. Usman Butt 59 and Libin Philip 43 not out were the pick of the Kerry batters as they reached 260.

Clare reached the target of 261 with the loss of five wickets. Pick of the Kerry bowlers was Naail Riaz picking up two wickets.

Clare 1st XI beat County Kerry 2nd XI by five wickets.