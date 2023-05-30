Ceól Na Talún is hard to oppose in A6 525 sweepstake final with a winner’s purse of €2,225
Boherbee Charlie upstaged 4/6 favourite Bomber Baby in quite commanding fashion in the ON3 525 sweepstake final
John BarryKerryman
The final of an unraced 525 sweepstake for ON3 class might have formed part of Saturday night’s programme at Tralee Track, but the winner’s purse of €650, which was claimed in splendid fashion by the Edward O’Sullivan-trained Boherbee Charlie, pales in comparison to the €2,225 on offer in an A6 525 sweepstake which was at the semi-final stage, with €1,100 going to the runner-up and €560 to third place.