Bville Black wins Novice ON3 final for Blennerville owner/trainer Eoghan Dillane

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey, second from left, makes the presentation to winning owner/trainer Eoghan Dillane, from Blennerville, after Bville Black won the Fundraising Nights Novice ON3 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included, from left, are Gene Dillane, Gearoid Dillane and Bernie O'Regan. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

The programme at Tralee Track on Saturday night featured the final of a novice 525 sweepstake for ON3 class and the winner’s purse of €505 was claimed by Eoghan Dillane, of Blennerville, Tralee, who saw his charge, Bville Black, win an exciting finish in 29.76.

The 4/5 favourite, Labana Bridie, badly missed the break from trap 5 and this played very nicely to the benefit of Bville Black, which had finished six lengths behind Labana Bridie at the semi-final stage.

This time, Bville Black, which was sent off the 6/4 second favourite, was the one in front around the opening bend from trap 2 and you could blame nobody for calling him the winner at this stage. However, another local greyhound, Oliver Healy’s No Post, launched a challenge from behind which saw her overtake Bville Black rounding the third bend.

That was really putting it up to the September ’21 son of Broadstrand Bono and Market Star and, very much to his credit, he proved equal to the challenge by overtaking No Post on the run to the line and beating her by three-quarters of a length, with a neck back to Cleanaway Sonic.

The supporting programme was confined entirely to first-round action in two other 525 sweepstakes, one for novices (ON2 class) and the other for A6 class (both are worth €1,200 to the winners).

A total of 36 went to traps in six first-round heats of the novice sweepstake and just one winner, the Abbeyfeale-owned Wasted Monday, managed to get inside 29.00 seconds, on 28.85, but two others, Saleen Frank and Sweet Matilda, were just outside it, on 29.01 and 29.04, respectively.

The other winners were Cailín Ciúin (29.54), Sporting Jackpot (29.54) and Arcon Mod (29.46) and, with only two qualifying, it will be very interesting to see how things unfold in the three semi-finals this Saturday night.

The A6 sweepstake is sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound and Breeders Association and just one spot separated two of the four first-round winners, with Bomb Cyclone on 29.08 and Ever So Robin on 29.09.

Sleepy Blur was quiet close on 29.12 and the remaining heat winner was Dooneen Mary on 29.47. Overall, a pretty strong A6 sweepstake and, just as with the novice sweepstake, plenty of interest will focus on the two semi-finals this Saturday.

The night had an important aspect to it, with some wearing county jerseys as requested, and it acted as a fund-raiser for the Dillon Quirke Foundation, which was set up in memory of a young Tipperary hurler who died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome last year.