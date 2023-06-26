Brian Clarke is new head coach of Scotts Lakers as club makes new signing

Jarlath Lee steps away from the club, while Texan Braden Bell signs on the dotted line for 2023/24 campaign

St Pauls Scotts Lakers will have a new coach for the new season, with Killarney native Brian Clarke taking over from out-going manager Jarlath Lee.

Clarke was an integral part of St Pauls side who competed at the top table of Irish basketball in the 1990s and 2000s. A highly skilled and durable player he could turn a game in an instant and his guile and craft marked him out as one of the finest players to pull on a vest in the county.

His link up with Vince Daly, Pat O’Shea and Cormac O’Donoghue alongside leading Americans like Terry Smith, Corey Jackson and Billy Gilligan heralded an exciting era for St Pauls and the ‘house full’ signs were a regular sight in the Pres Gym as the cream of Irish basketball often came and tumbled in Killarney.

A versatile sportsman, he was an All Ireland medal winner with Kerry in 1997, he hasn’t rested on his laurels since his playing days were over. He has been an integral part of the education of the club young guns, just last year coaching the Under 18 side.

That this team, with the likes of Jack O’Sullivan, Eoin Carroll, Mark Sheehan and Oisín Spring, will form the backbone of the National League squad going forward creates an exciting dynamic for the club. The Lakers will be completing their squad in the coming weeks with the season pencilled in for a late September start.

The club would also like to place on record its gratitude to Jarlath Lee who coached the team in the past two seasons. His dedication and commitment to the role has helped establish the Lakers as a solid force in the Division and thank Jarlath and wish him well for the future.

The club have been putting in the hard-yards in the off season and have also signed Texan Braden Bell. The 6ft 7 inch native of Rowlett in Texas has experience of playing Division 1 College basketball at the Marist Red Foxes and more recently Prairie View Panthers .

While essentially an inside player he is also adept from outside and his versatility and mobility are seen as complimentary qualities for the young Lakers side.

With Basketball Ireland’s new regulations allowing for two American players to feature in the on court five the club are also working on another high level signing, which is very close to completion.