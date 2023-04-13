Best of Kerry’s track and field athletes to be recognised as awards ceremony returns after three-year absence

Oisin Murray from An Riocht ran a very creditable race in the 3,000m at the Watford Harriers Open Graded Meet in London

The Kerry Athletics Awards ceremony and banquet makes a welcome return after an absence of three years with this year’s event taking place on Saturday, April 22 in the Listowel Arms Hotel with athletes being rewarded for their performances over the last three years. In addition to those awards presented by the Kerry Athletics County Board for outstanding performances on the national, European and international stage, each club in the county can nominate two juvenile athletes who they feel deserve recognition for their achievements.

This year’s club award winners include some very familiar names being recognised: An Riocht, Nicole Walker and David Lane; Farranfore Maine Valley, Ryan Vickers and Niamh O’Shea; Gneeveguilla, Clodagh Healy and Meghan Sheahan; Iveragh, Kiana Santos and Seamus Hallissey; Kenmare, Tommy Arthur and Maria Murnane; Killarney Valley, Keelan Veerasoo and Antonya Lejwoda; Lios Tuathai, Noelle Dillon and Aoibhinn Harte; St Brendan’s, Katie Butler and Aoibhinn O’Driscoll; Star of the Laune, Lara Leahy O’Brien and Donnacha Quigg; Tralee Harriers, Bao Foley and Lucy Mugrew.

County Track and Field awards go to: Juvenile Men, Padraic McCarthy, Lios Tuathail; Juvenile Women, Kirby Anne Ryan, Tralee Harriers, Senior Men, David Kenny, Farranfore Maine Valley; Senior Women, Sarah Leahy, Killarney Valley; Junior Men, Sam Griffin, Killarney Valley; Junior Women, Megan Lynch, Lios Tuathail; Master Men, Patsy O’Connor, Tralee Harriers; Master Women, Ursula Barrett, St Brendan’s.

County Cross-Country awards will be presented to: Juvenile Men, Seamus O’Donoghue, Kenmare; Juvenile Women, Ciara Moore, Star of the Laune; Senior Men, Cian Murphy, Iveragh; Senior Women, Shona Heaslip, An Riocht; Junior Men, Oisin Murray, An Riocht; Junior Women, Niamh O’Mahony, An Riocht; Master Men, Kevin Griffin, An Riocht; Master Women, Niamh O’Sullivan, An Riocht

A Special Achievement award will be given to Kieran Keane, An Riocht and International awards go to Ger Cremin, An Riocht; Kevin Lynch, Lios Tuathail; Donal Leahy, Lios Tuathail and three Killarney Valley athletes, Jordan Lee, Oisin Lynch and Jason O’Reilly. Frieda Davoren is the worthy recipient of our Hall of Fame Award.

Proving that he is a worthy recipient of his award is Oisin Murray from An Riocht who flew over to London to take part in the 3,000m at the Watford Harriers Open Graded Meet – an event that seeds runners of similar standard against each other. In a large field of 24 runners and a thrilling race, Murray came home in second place in a very fast time of 8 minutes 30 seconds, less than a second behind the winner and an 11-second PB.