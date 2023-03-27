Ballymac Sallagh heads up 1-2-3 for Liam Dowling in novice 325 sweepstake at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
Lingering Gold wins KGOBA sponsored A2 525 final to land owner Colin Browne, from Listowel, €1,475 in prize money
John BarryKerryman
There might have been a more valuable sweepstake final on the programme and it might have been brilliantly won by the Listowel-owned Lingering Gold, but how can you not give pride of place this week to the man who provided a remarkable 1, 2, 3 in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby two months ago and who did exactly the same in the final of a novice 325 sweepstake at Tralee Track on Friday night.