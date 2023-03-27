Ballymac Sallagh heads up 1-2-3 for Liam Dowling in novice 325 sweepstake at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Lingering Gold wins KGOBA sponsored A2 525 final to land owner Colin Browne, from Listowel, €1,475 in prize money

Theresa Holohan (K.G.O.B.A. secretary) presents the winner's trophy to Ned Browne after Lingering Gold won the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stake Final at the at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday. Included at the presentation are, from left, Heather Hartley (KGS Assistant Manager), Brendan Nolan (K.G.O.B.A. chairman), Dave Carroll, Paddy Collins, winning owner Colin Browne, Noel and Emma Mullins and Dylan Browne is kneeling with the winning greyhound. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

There might have been a more valuable sweepstake final on the programme and it might have been brilliantly won by the Listowel-owned Lingering Gold, but how can you not give pride of place this week to the man who provided a remarkable 1, 2, 3 in the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby two months ago and who did exactly the same in the final of a novice 325 sweepstake at Tralee Track on Friday night.