Ballymac handballer Dermot Casey shines brightest to win Munster Diamond Masters B title

The intense age-old sports rivalry that is an intrinsic part of the Cork and Kerry psychic was in evidence at the Munster 60x30 Diamond Master B singles final in Broadford at the weekend with Kerry taking the bragging rights on this occasion.

Dermot Casey from Ballymacelligott was representing the Kingdom while his opponent was John Lyons from Macroom. Casey lit up the court in the opening game winning on an impressive 21-5 scoreline. In the second game, Lyons failed to match Casey’s intensity and powerful kill shots with the Kerry player winning 21-12 and the Munster title.

This was Casey at his best and in the process he successfully defended the title he won last year in Broadford, also against Lyons. On that occasion, following an impressive first game victory 21-16, Casey lost the second game 12-21 with the outcome decided on a tie-break round with the first to reach 11 declared the winner.

Showing composure and confidence, the Ballymacelligott player eased past his opponent with a game of aggressive and stylish handball to win the game 11-0 and with it the title of Munster champion and a place in the All-Ireland semi-final. The win for Casey was sweet revenge following his defeat to Lyons in the Munster 40x20 Masters B Singles final in Ballydesmond earlier that season.

Casey and Pat Lacey, from Asdee, also became the first Kerry players to compete in the new Croke Park Handball Centre and were narrowly defeated by Galway having disposed of the tournament favourites Wexford the previous day, 11-21, 21-19 and 11-9 in the All-Ireland Diamond Masters B Doubles final. All Ireland silver medals were a wonderful reward for these two talented players.

Munster Junior B Championship

While bravery manifests itself in various guises, spectators attending the Munster Junior B 60x30 handball semi-final in Cullen on Wednesday last witnessed one of the most spectacular fight-backs seen on a handball court for many years.

Despite a devastating defeat in the opening game 21-1, Eamonn Lacey from Asdee took on the challenge of his opponent Ned Reilly from Tipperary in the second game. Spectators were on their feet as the Kerry player stunned his opponent, a Munster and All-Ireland medal winner, with a sensational display of aggressive handball with both players matching each other with alternative scores.

Reilly, a master of the 60x30 court, was forced to dig deep to stay in the game. With scores even at 18-18, Lacey lost his serve on two occasions with Reilly taking full advantage to edge clear and run out a narrow winner, 21-18, and a place in the Munster final this weekend. Lacey has a bright future in the game and his progress will be closely watched in the months ahead.