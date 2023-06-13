Annual Kerry Super Sevens schools basketball competition culminate in brilliant finals in Killarney
Knockaderry NS, Knockaderry Farranfore, Fossa NS and Gneeveguilla NS win the Cup finals
The annual Super Sevens Schools Basketball finals took place at the Presentation Gym in Killarney, marking the culmination of a competition that involved over 900 players and coaches from 80 teams throughout April and May, and concluded with the June Summer Finals.
The tournament, which was inaugurated in 2011, continues to expand and provide thrilling finals for the national schools with the games played before capacity crowds at the Presentation Killarney, again creating a vibrant atmosphere and many unforgettable moments throughout the finals night.
In the girls' competitions, Fossa successfully defended the Senior Super Cup, going undefeated with seven victories to secure a Grand Slam title, defeating Knockaderry, who also had an impressive run to the final. The stylish Isabelle Lyons was Fossa's top scorer throughout the competition, and she played a captain's role with 15 points in the final. Despite a very determined team performance and an impressive 12 points from the hardworking Sinead Galvin, but it was not enough for Knockaderry.
Currow put in a strong performance to secure a well-deserved third-place finish, with Chloe Clifford scoring some excellent baskets to overcome a young Holy Family Rathmore side, with Eimear Rahilly impressing.
Gneeveguilla clinched the Senior Shield Final title with two late baskets, with Triona Hurley scoring the winning points against newcomers Presentation Listowel, who had led throughout until the last minute in a low-scoring, highly competitive game where defences were on top.
The Senior Plate Final was a thrilling game, with Scoil Mhuire Killorglin taking the title in a close contest against Kilcummin, who made a late surge but just missed out, with Roisin Murphy and Isabelle Silva scoring the winning baskets for newcomers Scoil Mhuire.
The Junior Girls Cup Final was arguably the highlight of the tournament, with the Currow girls narrowly defeated by an excellent Gneeveguilla in a thrilling closing seconds, with Cara McIlory scoring the winning points.
Athea, thanks to an excellent performance from Aine Ahern, secured the Junior Shield title over a determined Gaelscoil Faithleann, who led the game in the early stages before Ahern turned the tide in Athea's favour.
In the Senior boys' competitions, Knockaderry successfully defended their Cup title, going undefeated with seven victories to secure a Grand Slam title, defeating Currow in the final. The young Knockaderry side had an impressive performer in Sean Og O’Leary Griffin, who played a captain's role to secure the title. Cullina finished the competition in third place as they overcame Duagh in a good contest, with Adam Galvin and Luke Foley in great form for the Beaufort school.
Gaelscoil Faithleann retained the Shield title with a stunning buzzer-beater basket by Callum Cox, with Setanata Hurley again top scoring for the Gaelscoil as they snatched the title from a hardworking Fossa who had led throughout.
Holy Family Rathmore took the Plate Final from Dromclough in a thrilling final, with Arthur Moynihan in excellent form for Rathmore, and Dromclough captain Micheal Somers' excellent effort was unfortunately not enough to secure a win in their first season at the Super Sevens.
Knockaderry Farrrenfore took the Junior Boys Cup, with a super show from both Ruben O’Leary Griffin and Cillian Daly to defeat neighbours Currow in a very good game.
The Shield title went to Holy Family Rathmore, who impressed in their defeat of the Gaelscoil Faithleann, who tried hard throughout but faced a strong Rathmore side on the night, with Evan Burke in top form to secure the win.
BOYS FINALS and HONOURS
Senior Super Cup
Champion: Knockaderry; runner-up: Currow
Senior Bronze Medal
Champion: Cullina; runner-up: Duagh
Senior Shield
Champion: Gaelscoil Faithleann; runner-up: Fossa
Senior Plate
Champion: Holy Family Rathmore; runner-up: Dromclough Listowel
Junior Cup
Champion: Knockaderry Farranfore; runner-up: Currow
Junior Shield
Champion: Holy Family Rathmore; runner-up: Gaelscoil Faithleann Killarney
Junior Bronze Medal
Champion: Fossa; runner-up: Nagle Rice Miltown
Junior Cup MVP: Rueben O'Leary Griffin, Knockaderry Farranfore
Junior Shield MVP: Evan Burke, Holy Family Rathmore
Super Seven All-Star awards
Sean Og O'Leary Griffin - Knockaderry; Luke Foley - Cullina; Setanta Hurley - Gaelscoil Faithleann; Fionn Doorley - Duagh; Joe Kelly - Currow; Adam Galvin - Cullina; Luke Rennie - Fossa
GIRLS FINALS and HONOURS
Senior Super Cup
Champion: Fossa; runner-up: Knockaderry
Senior Bronze Medal
Champion: Currow; runner-up: Holy Family, Rathmore
Senior Shield
Champion: Gneeveguilla; runner-up: Presentation Listowel
Senior Plate
Champion: Scoil Mhuire Kilorglin; runner-up: Kilcummin
Junior Cup
Champion: Gneeveguilla; runner-up: Currow
Junior Shield
Champion: Athea; runner-up: Gaelscoil Faithleann, Killarney
Junior Bronze Medal
Champion: Holy Family Rathmore; runner-up: Nagle Rice, Miltown
Junior Cup MVP: Amelia Fleming, Gneeveguilla
Junior Shield MVP: Aine Ahern, Athea
Super Seven All-Star awards
Sinead Galvin - Knockaderry Farranfore; Kinga Mikolajczyk - Presentation Listowel; Leah McCarthy - Nagle Rice, Miltown; Erin O’Sullivan Scoil Mhuire, Killorglin; Ella Flynn - Currow; Isabelle Lyons - Fossa Killarney; Tríona Hurley - Gneeveguilla
Junior Cup MVP: Rueben O'Leary Griffin, Knockaderry Farranfore
Junior Shield MVP: Evan Burke, Holy Family, Rathmore