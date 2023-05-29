Allowdale Icon wins Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake final in style for Banteer husband and wife
The Comfort For Chemo charity was the biggest winner of a very successful evening of racing with six sweepstake finals contested at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
John BarryKerryman
When it comes to engagement presents, doggy people can think a lot differently to most people and, for Áine Roche of Banteer, daughter of a pretty famous greyhound trainer in the late Johnny McCarthy, her engagement present to her son, Daniel, and his fiancée, Eimear, was an October ’21 son of Droopys Sydney and Allowdale Coco.