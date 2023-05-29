Allowdale Icon wins Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake final in style for Banteer husband and wife

The Comfort For Chemo charity was the biggest winner of a very successful evening of racing with six sweepstake finals contested at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Donal Pierce (Lee Strand) and Gearóid Linnane (CEO Lee Strand) present the winner's trophy to winning owners Daniel Roche and Eimear Roche, with Áine McCarthy Roche, after Allowdale Icon won the Lee Strand 550 Final as part of the Lee Strand Comfort For Chemo Kerry Charity Evening at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Included, from left, are Eric O'Brien (Lee Strand), Declan Dowling (KGS), Johnny O'Keeffe, Billy Keane, Philomena Guiney, John McCarthy, Denise McCarthy, Olivia Roche, Johnny McCarthy, Mary Fitzgerald (Comfort For Chemo), Theresa Walker (Lee Strand) and Kieran Casey (Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

When it comes to engagement presents, doggy people can think a lot differently to most people and, for Áine Roche of Banteer, daughter of a pretty famous greyhound trainer in the late Johnny McCarthy, her engagement present to her son, Daniel, and his fiancée, Eimear, was an October ’21 son of Droopys Sydney and Allowdale Coco.