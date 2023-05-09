Abbeydorney trainer Brendan Maunsell enjoys a treble at Tralee over 525 and 325-yard trips

Saturday night’s programme at Tralee Track saw the way cleared for the final of the Con Sheehan A5 525 Memorial Sweepstake (winner, €1,200) and the semi-finals of an ON2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and, while the Con Sheehan sweepstake commanded pride of place, headline treatment simply has to go to a man who provided two outstanding winners in the opening round of the 24-greyhound ON2 525 sweepstake and who followed up by brilliantly winning a sprint for SS0/ S1 class.