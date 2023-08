You’d need a heart of stone not to feel sympathy for Kerry’s Gavin White

In a game of such fine margins, played in tricky conditions, it was always possible that a mistake would decide the outcome

Colm Basquel of Dublin celebrates after his team-mate Paddy Small, scores their side's first goal with a shell shocked Gavin White in the background Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 07:00