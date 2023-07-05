Worth the wait as North Kerry win a first county under-21 football title to deny East Kerry a four-in-a-row

North Kerry reverse the 2022 county final result with an extra-time win over defending champions East Kerry in delayed final

North Kerry 4-16

East Kerry 2-15

Good things come to those who wait… or who are made to wait and wait some more, in this case.

They say justice delayed it justice denied, but while this county final was delayed a week, North Kerry were not to be denied the title, even though East Kerry, the defending champions, took the new champions to extra-time in a thrilling contest.

Having been made wait that extra week – because East Kerry couldn’t fulfil the original fixture a week ago as they had too many players away on holidays – it is the North Kerry footballers who will be in party mood after this historic win, the first for an amalgamated team that only came together at this age group last year.

Indeed, the 2022 final was between these same two divisional teams, and that went to extra-time as well, before East Kerry won another memorable contest to scoop up a third county championship title in a row. But there would be no four-in-a-row for East Kerry, not with the men in black hitting them for four goals, three in regulation time and the fourth coming in the game’s very last play, Sean McGrath walking the ball to the net to underscore a just about deserved victory, which will be no less celebrated because of that.

It had ended 3-9 to 2-12 after 65 minutes of regulation play, North Kerry getting one hand on the cup when Robert Stack fisted over a 61st minute point to put the challengers 3-9 to 1-12 ahead. A minute later – in the second of four additional minutes signalled – Philip O’Leary hoisted a high ball, with a touch of Hail Mary to it, towards the North Kerry square and there was Cian Murphy to meet the ball with his fist and smash it past the Kerry U-20 goalkeeper this year, Kieran Mackessy.

Stack may well have regretted his decision not to go for goal when sent racing through by Donnacha Maher, but at the time it seemed the right thing to do to flick over the point.

No matter, After Murphy’s equalising goal neither team could conjure a winner, and so on it was on to extra-time, where North Kerry dominated. They won the extra 20 minutes by 1-7 to 0-3, not quite needing that late McGrath goal to deliver the silverware, but they will celebrate it around St Senans for months to come anyway.

They will savour the win around Duagh too, not least because Maher put in a man of the match award winning performance at centre-back, and Cormac Dillon top scored with 1-6, all but one point of it from play.

Stack was the other stand-out North Kerry performer, scorer of his team’s third goal; the Beale man running himself to a standstill at midfield. Kevin Goulding also ran himself into the ground, literally one could say, as he injured himself towards the end of normal time but bravely hobbled his way through some useful work until his legs wouldn’t work any more.

East Kerry, it must be said, had heroes aplenty too. Rian Colleran was superb at wing back, kicking two sweet points and generally propelling himself and his team forward. Aaron O’Shea was smooth on the free taking duties, converting six, along with an important point from play in extra-time. And Cian Murphy was certainly the losers’ man of the match, the Spa man scoring both of his team’s goals, as well as three points and an amount of useful work on and off the ball.

It was 0-2 apiece after nine minutes when North Kerry broke through for their first goal, Dillon, Goulding and Ted Moloney moving the ball through the hands to tee up Maher for a close-range finish.

Playing with a stiff wind in the first half, East Kerry hit back with points from Aaron O’Shea (two frees) and Philip O’Leary to make it 0-5 to 1-2, but then in the 23rd minute Dillon picked up the ball, breezed past a couple of East Kerry bodies and placed the ball beautifully across Jack O’Sullivan in the East Kerry goal to make it 2-2 to 0-5.

Corner back Damien Cronin picked off a point for East Kerry and right before half time Mackessy had to be smart to save from O’Leary’s shot as North Kerry led by two points at the break.

The teams traded three points each in the third quarter, and then in the 44th minute Cian Murphy started and finished off a five-man move to neatly tuck away the goal that gave East Kerry the lead, 1-9 to 2-5, for the first time. The reigning champions were still after 55 minutes, 1-12 to 2-7, but then Adam Segal, another top North Kerry performer, sent Stack through and the big midfielder crashed home a goal to reclaim the lead for his team.

Evan Boyle – this year’s Kerry minor captain – kicked a great point to put North Kerry two ahead, a lead that clearly made up Stack’s mind two minutes later to take his point rather than go for the goal.

In the end, all’s well that ended well for North Kerry. Dillon, excellent throughout, scored two very early points in extra-time to help his team to a 3-12 to 2-13 lead at the turnaround, and while Aaron O’Shea converted two frees early in the second period to keep East Kerry in touch, the men from the north could sense victory.

Darragh Lynch came off the bench to kick two monster points, Dillon added another two, and McGrath’s 81st minute goal iced the winner’s cake that will be all the sweeter for North Kerry having to wait for it – a year, then a week, then an extra 20 minutes… but they got there in the end.

NORTH KERRY: Shane O’Sullivan (Ballyduff); Seanan O Caoimh (Duagh), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Aodhan Behan (St Senans), Tadhg O’Carroll (Ballydonoghue), Donnacha Maher 1-0 (Duagh), Adam Segal 0-1 (Ballyduff), Robert Stack 1-1 (Beale), Jack McElligott (Listowel Emmets), Ted Moloney (Duagh), Kevin Goulding 0-3 (1f) (Ballyduff), Rory Mahony (St Senans), Cormac Dillon 1-6 (0-1f) (Duagh), Cillian Holly 0-1 (Listowel Emmets), Michael Nolan (Ballydonoghue).

Subs: Oisin Healy (Asdee) for M Nolan (37), Evan Boyle 0-2 (Ballyduff) for T Moloney (39), Sean McGrath 1-0 (St Senans) for T O’Carroll (54), Darragh Lynch 0-2 (Listowel Emmets) for O Healy (59), David Mulvihill (Tarbert) for S Ó Caoimh (et), Darragh Mulvihill (Moyvane) for K Goulding (inj, et, 65), Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff) for C Holly (inj, et, 79).

EAST KERRY: Jack O’Sullivan (Spa), Damien Cronin 0-1 (Gneeveguilla), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Cian Doyle (Fossa), Ruairí Doyle (Fossa), Micheal Keane (Listry), Rian Colleran 0-2 (Fossa), Ronan Collins (Gneeveguilla), Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), Cian Foley (Kilcummin), Aaron O’Shea 0-7 (6f) (Listry), Cian Murphy 2-3 (0-2f) (Spa), Harry Kelly (Fossa), Mark O’Shea 0-1 (Kilcuimmin), Philip O’Leary 0-1 (Kilcummin).

Subs: Jack Walsh (Listry) for P O’Leary (inj, 52), Harry Buckley (Fossa) for C Foley (52), Cathal O’Donoghue (Listry) for M O’Shea (60), Rian O’Neill (Spa) for H Kerry (et, ht), Oisín O’Leary (Kilcummin) for R Doyle (ht, et), Mark O’Shea (Kilcuimmin) for R Collins (et, 75)

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers)