‘We’re not expecting a classic’ admits Kerry boss Jack O’Connor ahead of Derry showdown

‘When you’re stuck in the middle of it this is all about winning,’ the Dromid native says

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has admitted that, while he’s not expecting Sunday’s All Ireland senior football championship semi-final with Derry to be a classic encounter, he is expecting his side to be pushed all the way by the Oak Leaf county.

“All I’d say to you is that we’re not expecting a classic or anything like that, because the way Derry have set up all year I couldn’t see it being an open end-to-end game or anything like that,” he said on Monday evening at his pre-game press briefing.

“I think we’re going to have to be very patient. The crowd, the Kerry supporters are going to have to be patient, because the last thing you do about these is be cavalier with the ball and just be giving it back to the opposition and you might not see it again for a few minutes.

“I just think we have to think our way through the game, we have to be really patient, we have to be efficient. They’re a team that pride themselves on their tackling and their counter-attacking and we’re going to have to be good defensively, because they’re well capable of working scores.

“They have some really good forwards, and some really good individual players. That Glen team that reached the All-Ireland [Club] final, you know we’d be raving here if a Kerry club team reached the All-Ireland final.

“Derry consistently are competitive in Ulster and so on, Derry club teams. The standard of football in Derry is very high. They’re probably on a crest of a wave with the minors winning and the chances are they’ll outnumber us supporter-wise as well on Sunday.”

The Kerry manager gave short shrift to any talk about a Kerry v Dublin final being something of a fait accompli. There won’t be any complacency from the Kerry camp.

“We’re approaching it in a very serious way in the sense that we’re expecting a huge battle here, because all the evidence would point to that Derry are better than Tyrone [the Kingdom’s quarter-final opponents],” O’Connor stressed.

“They’ve proved that by winning Ulster the last couple of years. They’ve also beaten Tyrone pretty comprehensively the last two times they met them.

“They’re on another level to Tyrone, therefore we’re expecting a huge battle. Regardless of what people are talking about our eyes are fully on Derry the next day.

“They’re obviously a very tough nut to crack. They’re very rigid and systematic defensively. They’ve proved to be a very hard team to break down. That’s proved with Cork, what did they scores? 1-8 and we found Cork to be a very good athletic team who have a lot of firepower.

“Yet Derry restricted them to 1-8 and restricted them to a lot of pressurised shots, so we’re going to have be very good with the ball. Very smart with the ball, very efficient with it.

“And then just be good defensively on the counter-attack, because teams that are set up defensively can be very good on the counter attack and Derry have improved offensively this year in the fact they’re committing a lot of bodies forward and they’re going to be a really difficult team to break down.”

When asked about Derry’s style of football – which has been criticised in certain quarters – O’Connor refused to make a value-judgement on how the Ulster champions go about their business.

“Like every set of coaches set up to get the maximum out of the players they have and Derry are no different,” he stressed.

“Every county has a different style, but it’s not for me to be making any comments on the way they play to be honest with you. That’s for other outside observers. It doesn’t even come into it.

“This game is all about winning. The way you play is irrelevant. That’s for other people to decide. The cold, hard facts of coaching are you try to get the maximum out of the bunch of players you have. That’s as much as I’d say about it.”

As for wider discussions on the state of the game, the style of play, the entertainment value, the Kerry boss simply reiterated that it’s a results business.

“Of course, it’s defensive football, it’s not for the purist, but look when you’re stuck in the middle of it this is all about winning,” he insisted.

“We might all have comments or opinions on it during the winter when you switch off a bit, but when you’re stuck in the middle of it, it is all about winning. It’s about getting over the line. You’re not worried about what the boys up in the stand whether they’re turned in or tuned out.

“I’ve been involved in plenty classics down through the years, but they pale into insignificance if you don’t get over the line. Like the ‘05 final, one of the great finals, lost narrowly, the ‘11 final, lost by a point more or less the last kick of the game.

“You can have all the classics you like, but from a coaching and a management point of view and from the group inside it is about getting over the line, and whatever way you do that it doesn’t overly bother you to be honest with you.

“That debate is for another day, and for somebody else outside of somebody directly involved in the middle of it, because you can’t. There’s nobody who are not playing to the rules here. So while that’s the case, it’s pointless, hypothetical speculation is pointless.

“Why is it gone like that? I suppose, look, I prefer not to comment on that. I just want to keep the focus on the game at hand. I really don’t want to talk about what way football is because it’s not really my area in the sense that my job is to prepare the Kerry team to be as efficient and as well prepared as possible for an All Ireland semi-final.

“The style of football that’s being played and the rules of football are for other people really and truly. If, down the line, somebody asked me do I have any opinions on it or contributions I might contribute then, but at this moment in time my full focus is on preparing Kerry to face a good Derry team this weekend.”

Meanwhile, O’Connor confirmed that Templenoe star Killian Spillane is available for selection this weekend, having recovered from his recent ankle injury.

“He’s back training anyway and participating in the football, so he’ll be available for selection, let’s put it like that. So I think we have a clean bill of heath at the minute.

“Nothing major [from the quarter-final]. There’s always bits and pieces coming up to big games, but I don’t think anything major, no.”