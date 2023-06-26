‘We thought we were done with Peter Canavan, but now he’s produced two sons,’ says Kerry boss Jack O’Connor

The Kerry boss indicated that Killian Spillane won’t have recovered from injury in time for Saturday’s game with Tyrone

When the draw for the All Ireland quarter-finals were made on Monday morning Kerry boss Jack O’Connor wasn’t, as one might expect, glued to the radio and Morning Ireland to see what fate awaited him and his players this weekend.

Instead the Dromid man was, in his own words, ‘trying to distract’ himself by ‘doing something else’. It wasn’t quite the case of que sera, sera for the veteran manager, but by the same token he was aware that whatever came his way was going to be a tricky assignment.

“Well sure, look, we had a fifty fifty chance of getting Tyrone or Monaghan. So it’s Tyrone and, yeah, we’ll have to prepare accordingly,” he noted at his pre-game press briefing ahead of the All Ireland quarter-final on Monday evening in Austin Stack Park.

“I never get too excited about that… When I heard it was Tyrone what do you do only just deal with the reality of it? At this stage of the championship anyway there’s no easy teams.

"Tyrone certainly will be a tough assignment obviously, because they had a big win the last day above in Ballybofey [against Donegal], which isn’t an easy place for any team to go to as we found out the first day of the year this year.”

Neither team nor manager can afford to look at the game as anything other than a routine – albeit hugely important – assignment, but by the same token there is something special and exciting about the rivalry between these two great football powerhouses.

“Well I suppose it’s going on twenty years now,” O’Connor noted.

"The rivalry started in 2003 and sure, look, I suppose they beat us in three championships ‘03, ‘05 and ‘08. Kerry supporters have a long memory and I was only saying a while ago we thought we were done with Peter Canavan, but now he’s produced two sons that are ready to cut loose! It’s amazing the way the tradition comes to the fore.

"How would I characterise the rivalry? It’s certainly they were getting the better of us back then, but I saw somewhere today that we have beaten Tyrone in three of the last four championship meetings. So hopefully we’ll try to keep that trend going.”

The latest chapter in the rivalry between the counties was a touch on the controversial side with the 2021 All Ireland semi-final being delayed a fortnight as a result of a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone camp.

It ended with the Red Hand county triumphing over Kerry after extra-time. A hammer blow for a developing Kerry side and one that surely must have rankled and might even provide additional motivation for the Kingdom this weekend.

“Well I can’t talk for the players because I wasn’t involved that time, but that was a tough loss for Kerry, that was a really tough loss,” O’Connor stated.

"There were a lot of mitigating factors, that delay and all of it, but the bottom line was Tyrone got three goals on the day and Kerry got no goals and that was the deciding factor.

"This is another year, it’s two years on, we’ll be trying to put out our best version of ourselves and so will Tyrone, but once the game starts it’s about the form you have this year not two years ago.”

The game this Saturday afternoon in Croke Park – 3.45pm – is another to go behind the GAAGO paywall. A decision that’s already drawn negative comment from politicians in the county.

It’s a situation the Kerry boss is aware of, and he stated that he has sympathy for an older cohort of GAA fans.

"Ah of course I feel for them and even the Louth game wasn’t even on GAAGO, so they were depending on the bould Timmy [Moynihan] and Ambrose [O’Donovan on Radio Kerry] if they didn’t travel,” he said.

"Sure, of course, a lot of the traditional Kerry supporters wouldn’t like what’s going on, but I’ve enough on my plate besides getting stuck into that controversy, but of course disappointing for those fellas.”

On the injury front the Kerry boss confirmed that Paul Geaney and Gavin White should be available for selection, but indicated that Killian Spillane won’t be fit enough to play a part this weekend.

“Gavin White should be back training this week, Brian Ó Beaglaoich obviously is back okay. Paul Geaney trained Saturday so he should be okay. Outside of Killian Spillane, who’s back doing a good bit, but not fully right yet we should be okay, providing we don’t pick up anything this week,” he confirmed.

“He [Spillane] hasn’t played internal football yet, it’s just a stubborn enough ankle injury. He’s getting close.”