Wait goes on for Kerry U20s after Sligo edge past the Kingdom in error-ridden All-Ireland semi-final

Ronan Niland’s 13th minute goal was the platform for Sligo to reach their first All-Ireland U-20 final while it is now 15 years since Kerry were in the final

Aaron O'Shea reacts at the final whistle after Kerry lost their All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final against Sligo at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo 1-8

Kerry 0-9

Failure to make full use of the elements in the first half, coupled with a second period pock-marked by erratic shot selection and a frustratingly wasteful end product, saw Kerry disappointingly exit the All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship to a pumped-up Sligo in this semi-final at Pearse Stadium, Galway.

While Kerry wouldn’t have been satisfied to retire at the interval on level terms, 0-6 to 1-3, having played with the strong breeze from the throw-in, they came out on the resumption with an increased determination to set the record straight, and a desire to subdue their resilient opponents.

However, when push came to shove, especially in the third quarter where the Kingdom created an abundance of scoring opportunities, a combination of the difficult breeze, a lack of composure in the finishing stakes, and taking the wrong option on too many occasions, was to ultimately prove costly.

Gaining in belief as Kerry continuously failed to hit the target, Sligo weathered the storm, and when they regained the lead entering the 51st minute, 1-6 to 0-8, they were never to look back. Having lost their talismanic captain, Canice Mulligan, to a potentially serious collar bone injury early on, they finished deserving winners.

Winning the toss, and opting to play with the strong wind into the town end in the first half, Kerry needed to gain early momentum, and it was Rob Monahan who provided it. Recalled after suspension, the Ardfert half-forward kicked two stunning 45-metre points, off right and left, in the opening five minutes.

If the Munster champions thought that was a sign of things to come on the attacking front, they were mistaken. With Sligo centre-back Dylan McLoughlin operating as an almost permanent sweeper, and the Connacht side often withdrawing 13 players behind the ball when out of possession, the Kingdom struggled for attacking penetration.

Ronan Niland got Sligo off the mark with a fine point on the run in the tenth minute and, even though Luke Crowley immediately replied with a left-footed white flag, after he had cleverly turned over Sligo’s Ross Chambers, Kerry would soon be hit with an absolute sucker punch to the nose.

Rossa Sloyan, heavily involved throughout, was the instigator of a 13th minute move that saw full-forward Daire O’Boyle supply the assist for Niland to billow the Kingdom net with a low right-footed drive. An injury, at the time, to full-back Andrew Moynihan, had opened up a gap that was ruthlessly exploited.

Midfielder Cillian Burke had the ball in the Sligo net two minutes later but the Milltown/Castlemaine player was correctly penalised for over-carrying. Kerry wides soon followed from William Shine and Jack Clifford before Shine levelled proceedings with a 21st minute pointed free, 0-4 to 1-1.

With both defences generally on top, scores continued to follow infrequently before the interval. Luke Marren slotted over two placed balls for Sligo, with Keith Evans (a sweet left-footer on the run) and Shine’s second free responding for Kerry, to leave it deadlocked at the half-time break.

Luke Crowley of Kerry is tackled by Ross Chambers of Sligo — © SPORTSFILE

As stated earlier, Kerry attacked the second half with greater gusto and, despite James Donlon’s pointed mark, excellent white flags from Cian McMahon and Shine propelled the Munster men into the ascendancy, 0-8 to 1-4, by the 40th minute.

With Joey Nagle and Paudie O’Leary inspirational at the back, Sligo were struggling to make any inroads themselves, despite the elements now favouring them, but Kerry continued to simply let them off the hook, with inaccurate and occasionally reckless shooting butchering their overall prospects.

Jack Clifford, McMahon, Monahan, Crowley, Shine and substitute Aaron O’Shea could all have increased the Kerry advantage during that dominant third quarter, but none of them managed to convert and, bit by bit, and understandably in the circumstances, the misses started to sap the Kingdom morale.

The lion-hearted Ross Doherty, the undisputed man-of-the-match, was a herculean presence all over the field for Sligo and, sensing that the contest was really there for the taking, three unanswered scores – from Dylan Walsh (’45), Marren (free) and substitute Brian Byrne – were absolutely crucial.

Shine (free) and O’Boyle swapped points heading down the home stretch, while Kerry’s squander-mania showed no signs of abating. Crowley, O’Shea (twice), Monahan and Shine all fluffed their lines again, and with corner-back Cian O’Donoghue sent off for a high tackle in injury-time, everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

With the vociferous Sligo support roaring on their players as the final minutes were played out, Kerry just couldn’t summon up the flair and the inventiveness to create that last-gasp goal chance that might have rescued the situation for them. When referee Kieran Eannetta blew the final whistle, the Kingdom’s misery was complete.

At the end of the day, similar to last year’s semi-final defeat to Tyrone at this level, Kerry are left with regrets. They knew what to expect from Sligo, and nothing surprised them in that regard. Simply put, the opportunities were more than plentiful to have seen the Kingdom edge over the line. They didn’t take nearly enough of them, and paid the price.

KERRY: Kieran Mackessy (Finuge); Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks); Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla); Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory); Rob Monahan (Ardfert) 0-2, Luke Crowley (Glenflesk) 0-1, Keith Evans (Keel) 0-1; Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes) 0-1, William Shine (Killarney Legion) 0-4 (3f), Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore).

Subs: Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for Moynihan, inj (ht), Cian Lynch (Glenflesk) for O’Sullivan (ht), Aaron O’Shea (Listry) for Clifford (44), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) for McMahon (52), Adam Segal (Ballyduff) for O’Connell (55).

SLIGO: Ethan Carden; Ross Chambers, Conor Johnston, Luke Casserly; Dylan Walsh 0-1 (’45), Dylan McLoughlin, Rossa Sloyan; Conor Sheridan, Canice Mulligan; Mark McDaniel, James Donlon 0-1 (mk), Ross Doherty; Luke Marren 0-3 (fs), Daire O’Boyle 0-1, Ronan Niland 1-1.

Subs: Joshua Flynn for Mulligan, inj (10), Robert O’Kelly Lynch for Donlon (50), Brian Byrne 0-1 for McDaniel (50), Conor McMorrow for Flynn, inj (60+1), James Kiernan for Niland (60+4).

REFEREE: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)