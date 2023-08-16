Two Kerry players named on GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

Two of Kerry’s stand-out footballers in this year’s minor football championship have been included in the 2023 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year selection.

Ben Murphy and Paddy Lane – both from the Austin Stacks club – have been recognised for the high consistency of their performances as Kerry win the Munster Championship and made it to the All-Ireland semi-final where they were beaten by Monaghan.

Murphy was nominally selected at full back for some of Kerry’s games this year but the rangy Tralee player more often played in an advanced role, pushing into the half back line and also into midfield. In the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Kildare, Murphy partnered Evan Boyle at midfield in the absence of his club mate Daniel Kirby who missed out because of illness, and Murphy scored a great goal in that game. He also played at midfield in the semi-final loss to Monaghan, and he is named at no.8 on the Team of the Year.

Lane is named at left corner forward on the Team of the Year, where the Stacks man was excellent all season. He scored a total of 2-32 (0-19 from frees) across five games, including 1-5 in the Munster final win over Cork and 1-7 against Kildare in the All-Ireland quarter-final, including an outstanding goal in Nowlan Park.

In a series of hugely competitive games, Derry took home their second All-Ireland Minor title in four years with an impressive performance over Monaghan which ended with a 1-13 to 0-9 win for the Oak Leaf county. With a number of outstanding performances on the day from both sides, it was a Championship that didn’t disappoint.

On this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Team of the Year, finalists Monaghan and Derry have 11 representatives across the squad. Derry have taken six spots, with Monaghan taking five places on the team. In addition to Kerry’s two representatives, Dublin – the other beaten semi-finalist – have one player selected, as have Mayo.

The Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year is Derry’s Johnny McGuckian. McGuckian has been a stand-out player for Derry over the past two seasons securing vital scores for the team throughout their campaign.

2023 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Jamie Mooney (Monaghan and Cremartin Shamrocks)

2. Jack Lynch (Monaghan and Monaghan Harps)

3. Fionn McEldowney (Derry and Slaughtneil)

4. Eoin McGreal (Mayo and Garrymore)

5. Cahir Spiers (Derry and Magherafelt)

6. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey)

7. Ryan Mitchell (Dublin and Erin's Isle)

8. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks)

9. Tommy Rogers (Derry and Kilrea)

10. Seán Óg McElwain (Monaghan and Scotstown)

11. Tommy Mallen (Monaghan and Scotstown)

12. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Grahams Glen)

13. Conall Higgins (Derry and Magherafelt)

14. Matthew Finn (Monaghan and Emyvale)

15. Paddy Lane (Kerry and Austin Stacks)