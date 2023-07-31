Tralee Parnells win their first county intermediate hurling championship title with 10-point win over St Brendans

Tralee Parnells 0-19

St. Brendan’s 1-6

Tralee Parnells won a historic first County Intermediate Hurling Championship title for the club after their decisive victory over St. Brendan’s in wet and windy conditions at Austin Stack Park on Wednesday last. The Tralee side were physically stronger and bonded much better as a unit than the Ardfert side and were well on the way to being crowned champions long before the finish.

Parnells started strongly and had two points on the board in as many minutes and they had stretched it to four by the 14th minute. It took Brendan’s until the 15th minute to open their account from a free.

Parnell’s were ahead by 0-9 to 0-2 by half time and had the wind and rain advantage in the second half. St. Brendan’s only got their first score from play in the 32nd minute. Play continued in a similar manner with Parnells dominating in all sectors.

Gearóid Doherty was unerring from frees for the Tralee side, putting over 10 in all, and he was ably assisted by Darragh Reen and the tigerish Eddie Sheehy.

For St. Brendan’s, this was their second team, minus all who had played in the senior championship, Kieran Fitzgerald, Brendan O’Connor and Tadhg Mackessy were their better performers.

The Ardfert side got a late consolation goal in the 61st minute but this just put a better look on the scoreboard as Parnell’s cruised to a comfortable first-time county championship title. They now have the long wait until November to play in the Munster Junior Championship.

The Corn Antóin Ó Murchú was presented to the winning captain Cathal Dunne by Liam Lynch, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Coiste Chontae Ciarraí.

TRALEE PARNELLS: Ronan Gilsenan, Tadhg Reen, Tadhg Brick, Rory Reen, Ruairí O’Sullivan, Luke Barrett, Morgan Madden, Darragh Reen, Cathal Dunne, Brian Lonergan, Luke Chester, Eddie Sheehy, Gearóid Doherty, Shane Healy, Darragh Moloney. Subs: Andrew Morrissey.

ST BRENDANS: Christopher Lawlor, Shane O’Mahony, Rory Horgan, Cian McCarthy, Gavin Raggett, Pádraig Mulrennan, Tadhg Mackessy, Fiachra Ennis, Pádraig O’Mahony, Pádraig O’Connor, Brendan O’Connor, Denis Horgan, John Davis, Kieran Fitzgerald, Fiachra O’Connor. Subs: Pádraig Kearney, Colm Healy

Referee: Joe Murphy (Ballyduff)