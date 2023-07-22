Top class Lixnaw always in control against Ballyduff to secure Kerry SHC final berth

A late goal by Kevin Goulding threatened to change the tenor of the game, but Lixnaw held firm to take the spoils

Showing a composure and a self-belief built off their recent performances, Lixnaw might have had to sweat a little near the finish, but they were full value for their two-point victory over Ballyduff in this opening Garvey’s SuperValu County SHC semi-final.

Played in squally, rainy conditions at Austin Stack Park, Barry Hennessy’s side were always in control of proceedings after building up a five-point cushion at half-time, and while a Kevin Goulding goal in the 57th minute belatedly ignited the Ballyduff challenge, it was a case of too little, too late.

Indeed, that final five minutes was probably the only period of the game which got the supporters off their feet as strangely, considering the result of the group stage encounter between the protagonists, the losers were, once again, too lacklustre and devoid of inspiration for long spells.

That was, most definitely, an accusation that couldn’t be levelled at Lixnaw. All over the pitch, most epitomised by the likes of Jeremy McKenna, Shane and Daragh Conway, Conor O’Keeffe , Darragh Shanahan, Ricky Heffernan and the lion-hearted John Buckley, the winners held most of the aces.

Just as they had enjoyed when the sides met a few weeks ago, Lixnaw had the elements in their favour in the first half but, initially, they struggled to take advantage, despite veteran John Griffin firing them in front with a point from play after only 30 seconds.

From the outset on this occasion, Ballyduff deployed Mikey Boyle as a sweeper in front of his full-back line, and this certainly helped to gain his side a foothold in the contest. Certainly, by the tenth minute, and only adrift by the minimum, 0-3 to 0-2, Garry O’Brien’s men would have been satisfied.

By this juncture, Lixnaw, seeking extra attacking penetration, had moved Shane Conway into the edge of the square, where he was picked up by Darragh Slattery. Indeed, a brace from Conway (one from play) and a long-range effort by Colin Sheehy, helped increase the lead to three, 0-6 to 0-3, after 20 minutes.

Despite two booming 85 metre specials by Daragh Conway (the second after Shane Conway had gone for goal from a 21 metre free that rattled off the crossbar and was cleared by Mikey Boyle), Ballyduff managed to stay in touch, Dylan Moriarty with two beauties (including a sensational sideline cut).

With five minutes to go in the half, Lixnaw were only four points in the ascendancy, and even after their talisman Conway added two pointed frees, Ballyduff had the last word in the first half, through the diminutive Aidan O’Connor, to trail by five at the half-time break, 0-10 to 0-5.

When you reflect on the fact that Lixnaw had a ten-point lead at the interval last time out, this was an altogether much more palatable scenario for Ballyduff. When Podge Boyle (2) and Darragh Slattery notched the first three scores on the resumption, things were looking even more promising.

With momentum starting to potentially go against them, it was right there and then that Lixnaw dug in and showed their mettle. Devouring most of the breaking ball from the puck-outs, they quickly steadied the ship and showed their opponents that they were in the match for the long haul.

By the three-quarter stage, thanks to a brace of pointed frees from Shane Conway, Lixnaw were three to the fore, 0-12 to 0-9, with Podge Boyle really the sole, consistent attacking presence for Ballyduff, and he was getting nothing soft either off O’Keeffe, or later, off McKenna.

To be blunt, there was still no genuine spark coming from Ballyduff, and once the herculean figure of Buckley rifled over a 65 metre long-range special to increase the margin to four points, Lixnaw realised that the destination of the spoils was certainly within their grasp.

Aidan O’Connor had a snapshot for goal comfortably saved by Lixnaw goalkeeper Martin Stackpoole in the 50th minute, and with Heffernan, Shane Conway and substitute Jamie Galvin all slotting over noteworthy points from play, Lixnaw were five ahead by the 57th minute, 0-16 to 0-11.

Now it seemed as if Lixnaw would cruise over the finishing line, but Ballyduff weren’t dead and buried yet. Straight from the puck-out after Galvin’s point, Kevin Goulding gained possession and he rocketed a low drive past Stackpoole into the net to finally resurrect the men from the Cashen.

The game was now in the melting pot. An Eoin Ross long-range delivery caused consternation in the Lixnaw full-back line, but the ball was eventually cleared. Then came a superb Eoghan Stack catch, a free conceded by Ballyduff, and another Shane Conway placed ball to calm the winners’ nerves.

In truth, however, despite Ross arrowing over from distance for Ballyduff to reduce the deficit to two again, Lixnaw saw out the closing stages without too much fuss, to deservedly advance to their first county decider since 2019. Ballyduff are left to lick their wounds. They can have no complaints.

LIXNAW: Martin Stackpoole; Christopher O’Sullivan, Conor O’Keeffe, Aodhán Shanahan; Daragh Conway 0-2, Darragh Shanahan, Jeremy McKenna; Shane Conway 0-9 (0-7fs), John Buckley 0-1; Jack Brosnan, Ricky Heffernan 0-1, Eoghan Stack; Colin Sheehy 0-1, Mikey Kelliher 0-1, John Griffin 0-1 Subs: Tom Foley for O’Keeffe, inj (45), Jamie Galvin 0-1 for Griffin, inj (47), Keltyn Molloy for Sheehy (55), Michael Conway for Galvin (60+1)

BALLYDUFF: Darragh Quinlan; Thomas Slattery, Darragh Slattery 0-1, JP O’Carroll; Kyle O’Connor, Adam Segal, Eoin Ross 0-1; Mikey Boyle, Jack O’Sullivan; Aidan O’Connor 0-1, Daniel O’Carroll, Kevin Goulding 1-0; Padraig Boyle 0-7 (0-5fs), Jack Enright, Dylan Moriarty 0-2 (0-1 s’line) Subs: Tommy O’Grady for O’Sullivan (53), Aodhán Curley for Enright (60+3)

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).