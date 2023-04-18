Tomás Ó Sé on U-20 win: ‘Turnovers cost us big-time and we wouldn’t be happy with the way we defended at times’

On next week’s Munster Final the Kerry manager said: ‘The one thing, at underage level in particular, is that Cork have no fear of Kerry, and haven’t had for a long time’

Kerry Under-20 football team manager Tomás Ó Sé

John O'Dowd Kerryman Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 07:30