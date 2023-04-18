Tomás Ó Sé on U-20 win: ‘Turnovers cost us big-time and we wouldn’t be happy with the way we defended at times’
On next week’s Munster Final the Kerry manager said: ‘The one thing, at underage level in particular, is that Cork have no fear of Kerry, and haven’t had for a long time’
John O'DowdKerryman
It is a long time since The Bangles recorded their classic hit ‘Manic Monday’, but that was certainly the case at Austin Stack Park as the Kerry under-20s eventually subdued the monumental challenge of Clare in an epic Munster football championship semi-final.