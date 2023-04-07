Kerry

Tomás Ó Sé not too concerned about lack of Kerry U-20 footballers breaking in to senior team in last few years

Manager confirms that Beaufort’s Kieran Dennehy has suffered a serious hamstring injury and is likely to miss the entire Championship

Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé at the launch of the 2023 EirGrid U-20 All-Ireland Football Championship at Bull Wall in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul BrennanKerryman

As Tomás Ó Sé puts the final touches to Kerry’s preparations for the Munster Under-20 Football Championship, which for Kerry starts next Monday week, the Kerry manager has said he isn’t overly concerned about the small number of Kerry under-20 players who have stepped up to the senior team in the last few years.