Tomás Ó Sé names side for Kerry Under 20s’ Munster clash with Clare

In attendance at the launch of the 2023 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship at Bull Wall in Dublin is Kerry U20 manager Tomás Ó Sé Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kerry Under 20 football manager Tomás Ó Sé has named the starting fifteen for his first Munster championship fixture in charge, against Clare in Austin Stack Park on Monday evening (throw in 7pm).

The An Ghaeltacht man as been able to line out an impressive selection with the likes of Joey Nagle, Armin Heinrich and Paudie O’Leary in defence. Cillian Burke and Caolán O’Connell man the two midfield berths.

Up front, meanwhile, the Kingdom are well stocked with the likes of the exciting Robert Monahan, Thomas O’Donnell and Keith Evans on the half-forward line, while Cian McMahon, William Shine and Aaron O’Shea man the inside berths.

Should the Kingdom manage to win the game with the Banner they’ll be back out in action seven days later against the winners of the other semi-final between Cork and Limerick.

Glenflesk’s Killian O’Sullivan captains the side from the half-back line.

Kerry Under 20s (v Clare)

1. Kieran Mackessy (Finuge)

2. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

3. Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore)

4. Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys)

5. Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk)

6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

7. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla)

8. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)

9. Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory)

10. Rob Monahan (Ardfert)

11. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory)

12. Keith Evans (Keel)

13. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes)

14. William Shine (Legion)

15. Aaron O’Shea (Listry)

Subs

16. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

17. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

18. Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore)

19. Cian Lynch (Glenflesk)

20. Luke Crowley (Glenflesk)

21. Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks)

22. Cian Foley (Kilcummin)

23. Adam Segal (Ballyduff)

24. Rob Stack (Beale)