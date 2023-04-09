Tipperary confirmed as Kerry’s Munster SFC semi-final opponents

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney to host the Munster semi-final with the Premier

Kerry last played Tipperary in the 2022 McGrath Cup In Templetuohy. Pictured is Seán O'Shea of Kerry in action against Jimmy Feehan Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Following their victory over Waterford on Sunday afternoon in Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3-9 to 1-11, Tipperary have been confirmed as Kerry’s semi-final opponents in the Munster Senior Football Championship. The tie will be hosted in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, April 22 with a 4pm throw-in time.

While the Premier’s victory over the Déise on Sunday afternoon was expected, the same cannot be said of Cork’s defeat at the hands of Clare in their Munster semi-final in Cusack Park, Ennis.

The Banner saw off the Rebels by a single point, 0-14 to 0-13, on Sunday afternoon to set up a Munster semi-final against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, April 22 at 7pm.

The result means that if Kerry are to face Cork in this year’s championship it will be in the All Ireland series. Clare, meanwhile, now emerge as the most likely Munster final opponents for the Kingdom.

Where that game will be play is unclear as of yet, but given that when the counties last played in the Munster championship (in 2021), Fitzgerald Stadium hosted the tie, the possibility must exist for Ennis to host the decider.

The final is fixed for Sunday, May 7.