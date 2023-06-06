Time and venue confirmed for Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC final round clash with Louth
Kerry still have the outside chance of topping the group, but equally there’s a remote chance they could exit the race for Sam
Croke Park confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the fixtures for the final round of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship group phase, and as expected the Kingdom are set to travel to Portlaoise to face Louth.
The game will take place on Sunday, June 18 with a 2pm throw in time. The other game in the group, between Mayo and Cork, will take place simultaneously in the Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.
While last weekend’s victory over Cork puts the green and gold in a strong position to take a home preliminary quarter-final berth, they are not yet out of the running to secure direct passage to the All Ireland quarter-finals.
It would require the Rebels take an unlikely victory in the Gaelic Grounds for that to become a possibility, but a Cork victory coupled with a Kerry win over Louth would mean the group would be decided on score difference between Cork, Kerry and Mayo.
At the moment Kerry are worst off of the trio of counties as regards score difference, but if they managed to beat Louth well-enough topping the group would be realistically within reach for Jack O’Connor’s men.
There also remains the chance that the Kingdom could exit the All Ireland championship following the third round of action. For that to occur they would, obviously, need to lose to Louth and for Cork to either win or draw against Mayo.
In that scenario they would miss out to Louth on a head-to-head basis (both being on two points each). In the event that both Louth and Mayo win their third round ties it would come down to score difference between Kerry, Cork and Louth, which depending on the margin of defeats could leave the All Ireland champions vulnerable.
The more likely scenario is that the green and gold win against Mickey Harte’s Louth in O’Moore Park later this month and secure a preliminary quarter-final berth in Fitzgerald Stadium.
Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Kerry will be able to call upon the services of Killian Spillane for the game with the Wee County, with more hopeful news on Brian Ó Beaglaoich who’s back in training this week.
Adrian Spillane suffered a dead-leg on the weekend against Cork and should be fit to play against the Leinster men later this month.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Group Four
Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm
Donegal v Monaghan, O'Neills Healy Park, 6pm
SUNDAY, June 18
Group One
Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O'Moore Park, 2pm
Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Group Two
Armagh v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 4pm
Westmeath v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm
Group Three
Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm
Kildare v Roscommon, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 1.45pm