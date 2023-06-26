Time and date confirmed for Kerry’s All Ireland SFC quarter-final showdown with Tyrone

The game will be broadcast live on the GAA’s streaming subscription service GAAGO

Kerry's Gavin White in action against Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone during the 2021 All-Ireland SFC semi-final in Croke Park. The teams will clash again in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke park, which throws in at 3.45pm

Croke Park have confirmed that Kerry’s All Ireland quarter-final clash with Tyrone will be held on Saturday, July 1 in Croke Park with a 3.45pm throw in time. Headquarters have also confirmed that the tie will be broadcast live and exclusively on their subscription streaming service GAAGO.

The Kingdom’s showdown with the Red Hand will serve as curtain-raiser for the all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Monaghan, which gets underway at 6pm, also to be broadcast on GAAGO.

The other two All Ireland quarter-finals will take place on Sunday with Cork’s clash with Derry getting underway at 1.45pm ahead of the mouth-watering clash of Dublin and Mayo at 4pm. Both of those games will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

The throw-in time will probably be welcomed by Kerry football fans travelling to and from the capital on the day. The decision to have the game broadcast behind a pay-wall, however, is sure to draw a certain amount of ire from fans around the county and country.

That two of Kerry’s last three championship games have been broadcast on GAAGO – the games against Cork and Mayo in the round robin series – is sure to heighten disquiet amongst football fans in the county.

ALL IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday, July 1

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.45pm

Armagh v Monaghan, Croke Park 6pm

Sunday, July 2

Cork v Derry, Croke Park 1.45pm

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm