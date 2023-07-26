This final for the ages should define the coming age for Kerry and Dublin

There should be next to nothing between these sides with David Clifford potentially proving the decisive factor

16 July 2023; David Clifford of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Marching towards destiny: Kerry and Dublin are set to play out another epochal All Ireland final clash in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It’s the ultimate fork in the road. It’s Kerry. It’s Dublin. It’s an All Ireland final for the ages. It’s an All Ireland final that, one way or the other, will define the age. Is this Kerry’s time? Or can it again be Dublin’s? Will the Kingdom forge a dynasty, or will Dublin continue theirs?

The stakes are simply massive for both sides, equally so we would suggest. Sure there’s more time on Kerry’s side – Dublin’s Super 8 club can’t have much more in them – but that doesn’t mean it’s any less significant for the green and gold.

This is their chance to cut Dublin off at the pass, to prevent them from having a 84-86 style revival, and in the process to establish themselves definitively as the pre-eminent force in the game.

Now maybe this attempt to place the game in an historical context is a little high-falutin, a little dethatched from the reality of the way the footballers and management involved will approach it, and yet it does feel like a potential hinge point in history.

The Dubs certainly will approach it with at least some heed paid towards history. The way they’ve attacked the season, with guys like Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and Stephen Cluxton coming out of mothballs, with the legendary figure of James McCarthy as captain hints at it.

That could well be the edge Dublin need, the thing to inspire them, the thing they needed to get them back to near the level, which saw them claim six All Ireland titles in succession.

And, if Kerry hit their straps and play to close to their potential, Dublin will need to get right back up there. As of yet, the second half against Mayo aside perhaps, we’d argue that they’ve not quite managed that (at least not on a consistent basis).

For much of Dublin’s semi-final victory over Monaghan, the sky blues looked no more than a pretty decent side, under pressure against a Farney side who didn’t quite make the most of their chances.

In the last ten minutes, though, it was like the Dublin of old. That powerful kick for the line. That ruthless streak. The Hill swaying in ecstasy as it went from a level game on the hour mark to a seven-point Dublin win come the full-time whistle.

It looked a lot like vintage Dublin, it felt a lot like vintage Dublin. More so even than their second half destruction of Mayo in the quarter-final, this was evidence for Dessie Farrell’s men really coming good at just the right time.

There have been times this year when Dublin have looked a touch vulnerable – against Kildare in Leinster, against Roscommon in the group phase – but then again so too have Kerry, who famously sundered a thirty year unbeaten home record to Mayo in the group phase.

All that, though, is probably a factor of this new format with teams finding their way and trying to peak at the right times. For all the talk about the condensed nature of the season, when you think about it’s a bit of a marathon with all these games.

It wasn’t until the knock-out stages that we got a real sense of where both counties stand and, even then, we’re left with plenty of questions to ponder. The form lines aren’t so clear as for one to be 100% certain of how this thing should shake out.

That’s what makes it such an intriguing final. Where you can think of potential Dublin advantages, there as many Kerry strengths to counter them, and vice versa.

In broad strokes, Kerry’s relative youth, versus Dublin’s oodles of experience. Kerry’s probable edge when it comes to the starting fifteen, versus Dublin’s greater strength-in-depth.

Dublin probably hold an edge around the middle third – although Diarmuid O’Connor’s increasing assertiveness is closing the gap there – with Kerry holding sway up front, how could they not with David Clifford amongst their ranks?

Defensively, Kerry maybe hold an advantage just about. Mick Fitzsimons doesn’t look to have enough to curb David Clifford – who does? – while you’d give Jason Foley a much better chance of getting a job done on, say, Con O’Callaghan.

Even then in any of these we’re talking about small margins, margins that could easily go the other way to what we expect depending on how the dynamics of the game play out, or indeed on how they teams line out.

Jack O’Connor, we suspect, will go with the same starting fifteen as he did against Derry and Tyrone. Sure, there are a couple of players pushing very hard for starting berths – Stephen O’Brien and Brian Ó Beaglaoich especially – but the necessity to hold a little in reserve to counter Dublin’s frighteningly strong bench will likely temper any temptation on the Kerry manager’s part.

In that regard Dublin can be more flexible. Dessie Farrell could throw Jack McCaffrey in from the start. Other than maybe Kevin McManamon, has any other footballer caused the Kingdom more woe down through the years?

Dublin could also go with Ciarán Kilkenny from the start. It’s a marvellous luxury to be able to hold the Castleknock man in reserve, but if he starts at centre-forward would Tadhg Morley be able to be as effective? Probably not.

That sort of flexibility is something Dublin have that Kerry – to our eyes at least – don’t. If Kilkenny was to start in place of say Niall Scully (who he replaced in the semi-final after 28 minutes), it would still leave Scully as a very decent option from the bench.

The Dubs might also be able to call upon Seán Bugler from the bench if he recovers in time from his calf-injury. Similar to how Kerry might be able to call upon Killian Spillane if he’s recovered from his ankle injury in time.

Honestly it’s so, so finely balanced, just as it was last year. Dublin for sure have improved since then – Cluxton, Mannion, McCaffrey and O’Callaghan all back into the fold since then – but so too have Kerry.

The experience of winning last year’s All Ireland title, the confidence boost of that win over Dublin in the semi-final, should see Kerry kick it up another notch or two.

The performance the green and gold gave against Tyrone will need to be matched for manic work-rate and aggression if they’re to win this game, but that is within their ambit.

Still even then, it might not be enough. Dublin can be that good, and with the bench that they have could be poised to strike in that last ten / fifteen minutes of the game.

Kerry do have options off the bench (notwithstanding reports of Tony Brosnan’s likely absence from the final) – O’Brien and Ó Beaglaoich are flying – but compared to Dublin does Kerry’s bench measure up?

We think probably not, but maybe Killian Spillane (who hasn’t played a minute of competitive football since May) might redress the balance if he’s fit to play some part.

There’s so many different moving parts here that it’s a really difficult game to call. We could certainly make a case for Dublin just as easily as we could for Kerry.

David Clifford, though, could prove the difference as he so often does. He’s a guy at the peak of his powers, while a lot of those Dublin players (as brilliant as they’ve been) are, perhaps, past their peak.

We’ll give Kerry the nod, but by no means would we be surprised if there was one last sting, at least, in the Dublin tail (and tale).

Verdict: Kerry

ALL IRELAND SFC FINAL

Kerry v Dublin

Sunday, July 30

Croke Park, 3.30pm