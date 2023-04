The odds must be against Kerry making a fourth straight Joe McDonagh Cup final

Securing their status for another year is job number 1, after that the Kingdom can think about pushing on to challenge for a final berth

Kerry defender Eric Leen will be hoping he and his team mates can finally get their hands on the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2023 Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Damian Stack Kerryman Wed 5 Apr 2023 at 07:00