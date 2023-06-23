The numbers game doesn’t look good for Kerry to qualify for All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals

Kerry need to overturn a 23-point scoring difference disadvantage with Westmeath in order to qualify out of Group 3

Kerry play Laois in a game they must not only win but win by a big enough margin that gives them a slim hope of bettering Westmeath's scoring difference in order to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals

Kerry travel to Rathdowney this Saturday with their hopes of advancing to the knock-out stages hanging by the thinnest of threads. As things stand, Kerry need to beat Laois (which they should), hope Meath beat Westmeath (which they should) and then hope two results combine to overturn the 23-point scoring difference advantage Westmeath have over Kerry going into the weekend.

An away draw with Westmeath (2-8 to 1-11) after a great comeback, and a defeat to Meath at home (3-15 to 0-11) leaves Kerry with just one point won in Group 3 and sitting third in the group with a scoring difference of +10. Meath top the group on six points and would need to lose to Westmeath by no less than 31 points for the Lake County to overtake them. Realistically, Westmeath will be looking to keep the scoreline close enough to stop Kerry catching them on four points and passing them into second place on scoring difference.

That would take a 23-point swing between the the Kingdom and Westmeath. At first glance that might seem practically impossible, but a young Laois side, who had initially hoped to drop down to junior status while they rebuild, have coughed up 7-29 in their last two games. They have yet to win any game this year and were relegated from Division 2A, which Kerry went on to win in Croke Park.

In that League encounter, Kerry beat a very young Laois team by 2-15 to 1-5, Patrice Diggin scoring 0-10 and Laura Collins and Clodagh Walsh with the goals. Both Kerry and Meath are capable of putting up big scores, so a 23-point swing is not out of reach at all. Kerry will, of course, have to be ruthless in their execution. The truth is that Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan contribute the huge bulk of Kerry's scores; a lot will be resting on their shoulders.

County Camogie chairman Ger McCarthy is happy to report an almost clean bill of health.

“We will still be missing Amy O'Sullivan with an injury, but everybody else looks back and ready. Norette Casey is back from injury and going very well in training so she's certainly in line for a start,” said McCarthy, who is aware of the permutations, but neither he nor the team are focussing on that in isolation.

“Look, obviously the Meath and Westmeath game will have a huge bearing overall, but that’s out of our hands. The most important thing is that we go up to Rathdowney and play our own game and do ourselves justice. It’s been a great year overall, especially winning the National League in Croke Park, and we have young players coming along and we want to show them what Kerry camogie is all about. That’s what we'll all be concentrating on this weekend.”

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 3, ROUND 3

Laois v Kerry

Saturday, June 24

Rathdowney, Co. Laois at 5pm