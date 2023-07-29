The Kerry influence over this generation of Dublin footballers through the schools in the capital

Cahersiveen native Jerry Grogan has been at the coal face of Cumann na mBunscol in Dublin for 40 years and has seen the emergence of most of the current Dublin senior squad from the primary schools game

In a parallel universe – if the sliding doors had opened another way – Brain Fenton and Cormac Costello might well be in green and gold on Sunday. Fenton’s father – also Brian – is, of course, from Spa, Killarney, and had he not migrated across the country to take up work in the capital and residency in Raheny, the younger Brian might be on the Kerry bench on Sunday, waiting to come on for Jack Barry or Diarmuid O’Connor late in the game.