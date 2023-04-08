Ten outstanding players we won’t see in the 2023 All-Ireland Football Championship

With the 2023 provincial football championship starting this weekend, here are 10 footballers who we won’t see in action this summer for one reason or another

The race for the Sam Maguire Cup – and the Tailteann Cup – starts this weekend with the first games of the provincial championships. In Munster on Sunday Tipperary host Waterford and Cork travel to Ennis to play Clare in a pair of quarter-finals.

There are three quarter-finals of the Connacht championship – on Saturday London host Sligo with Leitrim heading to New York, while the big one on Sunday sees Roscommon head to Castlebar to play the newly minted National League champions Mayo.

Over in Leinster three round 1 games has Wicklow, Longford and Laois playing Carlow, Offaly and Wexford, while the Ulster Championship throws in on Saturday with Antrim going to the Athletic Grounds to play Armagh.

The outcome of some of these fixtures are easier to predict than others, and while we can predict with utter confidence that Kerry and Dublin will retain their provincial titles in a few weeks time, Connacht and Ulster are much harder puzzles to solve. As for the make-up of the All-Ireland quarter-finals and the semi-finals, and calling what team will beat what team in the July 30 All-Ireland Final is another matter altogether in what is looking like is might be the most open and unpredictable championship in years, if as much by accident as design.

What we do know for certain is that the 2023 Championship will be played without some players who played last year and who have lit up numerous Championships over what have been illustrious careers. Here are 10 footballers we won’t see in the summer 2023, though not necessarily never again...

David Moran (Kerry)

It was late January when the news that most expected but many feared was coming did arrive. After almost dragging Kerins O’Rahillys to an All-Ireland Club final, Moran, who made his senior inter-county debut in 2008, called time on his Kerry career. He won three All-Ireland senior titles in three different decades, and 10 Munster Championships. He also won four National League medals and All-Stars in 2014 and 2019, as well as respect of his team mates and opponents, and the admiration of the Kerry public, as one of the game’s leading midfielders for over a decade.

Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

On New Year's Eve, defender Cooper announced he wouldn’t be coming back to the Dublin team for the new year. The Na Fianna clubman was, in some ways, a throwback to the prototype of the teak-tough, no-nonsense corner back, who spent 11 seasons making life hell for the best inside forwards in the game. He was also a very clever, skilful footballer, and one of the great leaders on Dublin’s six-in-a-row All-Ireland winning team. He won seven All-Ireland titles, 10 Leinster championships, and two All-Stars.

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

A player widely regarded as Mayo’s best ever footballer, Keegan called time on a fantastic after 12 seasons in the green and red jersey. The 33-year-old Westport man played 140 times for his county, playing in six All-Ireland Final defeats. Keegan won seven Connacht titles and the National League in 2019, was nominated for an All-Star nine times, winning six awards, as well as being the Footballer of the Year in 2016. A specialist corner back, Keegan was also just at home in the half back line and was a prolific scorer too.

David Tubridy (Clare)

The Doonbeg man ended his days in the Clare after 15 years toiling for the Banner. While success by way of team or individual awards largely eluded him, he finished his career as the highest ever scorer in the National League. Making his debut in 2007, he scored 22-412 in the League to become the record points scorer in May 2021.

Michael Murphy (Donegal)

One of only two men to captain his county to All-Ireland glory, Murphy raised the Sam Maguire for Donegal in 2012 as a 23-year-old. He made his senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2007 and for much of the next 15 years, and certainly after 2012, was the team's leader in every sense. Strong and versatile, he captained Donegal to five Ulster SFC titles, and won three All Stars, but injuries hampered his performances in recent season and the Glenswilly club man called time on his inter-county last November at the age of 33.

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

The Ballyporeen man hasn’t retired from inter-county football but a cruciate ligament rupture will keep the Tipperary captain out of action for the rest of the year. Sweeney has been arguably Tipperary’s best forward and footballer since Declan Browne, and in late 2020 he captained his county to a first Munster SFC title in 85 years. He won an All Star for the 2020 Championship, but the 33-year-old suffered his season-ending cruciate injury in Tipp’s recent Division 3 League loss to Down and will be a huge loss to the Premier county.

Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

Unlike most on this list, Mullin hasn’t so much retired from Gaelic football as taken a sabbatical from the game. The hope in Mayo is that he will return to the green and red jersey at some stage, but for now the 23-year-old Kilmaine club man has signed a two-year contract as an International rookie with the reigning AFL Premiership champions Geelong Cats. The pony-tailed defender, who is brilliantly quick, was meant to head Down Under at the start of 2022 but played one more season with Mayo having made his championship debut against Leitrim in 2020.

Conor Devanney (Roscommon)

The long-serving Roscommon footballer stepped away from the inter-county scene after years of service mostly as a defender but also showing his versatility as he also played in the half forward line when called on. The Kilbride club man was part of the Roscommon team that won the All-Ireland minor title in 2006, and he was brought into the senior panel the following year. He won Connacht titles in 2017 and 2019, winning an All Star nomination in ’17, while he captained the team in 2018. In 117 appearances for the Rossies he scored 14-108.

Neil McGee (Donegal)

One of the outstanding full-backs of the last decade, the 36-year-old McGee was part of Donegal’s All-Ireland winning side of 2012 and won five Ulster titles between 2011 and 2019 as well as All Star awards in 2011, ‘12 and ‘14. The younger brother of Eamonn, another stalwart Donegal defender, the Gaoth Dobhair man made his Donegal debut in 2005, and was the anchor of the Donegal defence as a bull strong full back for years.

Ross Munnelly (Laois)

One of the longest serving inter-county footballers of the modern era, Munnelly was the last remaining non-Dublin footballer with a Leinster senior medal still playing in 2022. He won a Leinster title in 2003, the county's first in 57 years, as a 20-year-old remained a relevant player for Laois over the next 20 years. Retiring just a month before his 40th birthday, the Arles-Kilcruise club man played under 10 managers - six from Kerry. He played a staggering 222 times for his county, played in National League finals in all four divisions and played every one of Laois’s championship game from 2003 until 2017.