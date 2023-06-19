Super Sunday drama of All-Ireland group stage was an afternoon made for Jeff Stelling and the Sky Sports lads

Galway's Shane Walsh takes a free in late in the tGroup 2 game against Armagh in in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim that would have levelled the scoreline and probably secured top spot in Group 2 for the Tribesmen. Instead Armagh won the game and topped the group.

Six All-Ireland Football Championship Group Stage games at provincial grounds that failed to inspire much interest beforehand, had plenty of people fully engaged by the end of them all. From Cavan to Carrick-on-Shannon, and from Laois to Limerick, there was drama aplenty as teams moved up and down their respective groups before everything was settled.

It was an afternoon that called for Jeff Stelling and the lads on Sky Sports.

Jeff: ‘And we’ve a goal at Kingspan Breffi, Paul Merson?’

Merse: ‘Yes Jeff, after a competitive enough opening twenty minutes Con O’Callaghan has bulged the net for Dublin. Sligo had a deserved 0-3 to 0-2 lead but the Dubs are beginning to get going now.’

Jeff: ‘It’s over to Tullamore now. Phil Thomspon, is there a bit of a surprise on the cards there?’

Thommo: ‘Yeah Jeff, you’ve just come to me as Alex Beirne scored a goal for Kildare. The Lilywhites are 1-3 to 0-1 ahead against Roscommon who were fancied to win this one. The might still, Jeff, but they have a bit of work to do against their manager Davy Burke’s native county.’

Jeff: ‘We going to Portlaoise now, where Chris Kamara is watching Kerry and Laois at a sunny O’Moore Park. Two of the most successful managers in the game, Jack O’Connor and Mickey Harte – the Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola of the GAA – facing each other on the sideline there. What’s happening Kammy?’

Kammy: ‘Good afternoon Jeff. It was even enough here for the first few minutes but Kerry have started to put the foot on the gas in the last while and have already opened up a big lead. They went from a point apiece after four minutes to lead 0-11 to 0-2, and now David Clifford, the Erling Haaland of Gaelic football, has just rolled the ball past the Louth goalkeeper. Kerry looking fit and fired up and ominous here.’

Jeff: ‘We’re off to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick now, where Cork are all but certain of at least a third place finish, Clinton Morrison, but looking to cause what would be a shock against Mayo who need just a draw to clinch top spot.’

Morrison: ‘Nip and tuck here, Jeff, where Cork lead 0-6 to 0-5 at half time. John Cleary’s men are defending really well, and Mayo are looking jittery and out of sorts. I wouldn’t like to call this one yet, but we’re in for an interesting second half.’

Jeff: ‘Back to Merse in Cavan. Another goal?’

Merse: ‘Yes Jeff. Dublin led 1-13 to 0-4 at the interval but Sligo are really looking out of their depth now. Colm Basquel scored Dublin’s second goal five minutes after the restart and he has just set up Eoin Murchan for Dublin’s third. The boys in blue are 20 points ahead now. Sligo are sliding out of the Championship with a whimper, Jeff, not a bang.’

Jeff: ‘Thommo, what’s happening in Tullamore. Are the Rossies getting back into it?’

Thommo: ‘A black card for each team at the start of the second quarter, and then Enda Smith, who else, got in for a Roscommon goal. The Connacht men have battled back from being five points down to leading by two, 1-6 to 1-4, at half time. Game on, Jeff!’

Jeff: ‘To the Gaelic Grounds and an update from Clinton Morrison. What’s happening there, Clint?’

Morrison: ‘When I was with you last, Cork were a point up at the break but it’s been all Mayo since the interval. Tommy Conroy came on for James Carr at half time and he has just goaled there on 56 minutes. Kevin McStay’s team have finally found a bit of form in this third quarter, and they lead 1-11 to 0-8. The League champions are looking good for that top spot now in Group 1.’

Jeff: ‘Back to Portlaoise where Chris Kamara is watching Kerry dismantle Louth. There’s just been another goal for Kerry now, a penalty kick from David Clifford.’

Kammy: ‘Has there Jeff? A Kerry goal? I must have missed that.’

Jeff: ‘Yes Kammy, Sean O’Shea was tripped in the square and the referee awarded a penalty, which Clifford has just stroked past James Califf. I know that, Kammy, and I’m not even in Portlaoise.’

[studio erupts in laughter]

Kammy: ‘Sorry Jeff, I saw O’Shea go down but I just thought he fell over. A penalty and a Kerry goal, eh? The sun was in my eyes. The Kerry scores are clocking up here so fast it’s hard to keep up. That’s 4-20 to 0-4 to the Kingdom now. One-way traffic here, Jeff.’

Jeff: ‘Back to Breffni Park and Paul Merson. Dublin doing the business in emphatic style against Sligo today. Sum it up there, Merse.’

Merse: ‘Well Jeff, it’s all over here and it’s Dublin who have cruised to a 3-23 to 0-8 win. Sligo were very poor, for me, but Con O'Callaghan hit 1-5 and Colm Basquel scored 1-3 in a very assured Dublin performance. That’s top spot in Group 3 for the Sky Blues and a two-week break before they play an All-Ireland quarter-final back home in Croke Park. One small concern for Dessie Farrell will be what looked like a late injury for Sean Bugler.’

Jeff: ‘So that’s Dublin through in first place in Group 3. It’s between Roscommon and Kildare for the next two places in the group, but in what order Phil Thompson?’

Thommo: ‘Great contest here, Jeff. It’s been pretty much point for point here in the second half. Roscommon led by two at half time, then Kildare went two ahead 18 minutes into the second half, Roscommon have been back in the lead twice more. We’ve four minutes of additional time to be played and Kildare have just gone into the lead again, 1-15 to 1-14. Can’t take your eyes off this for a second, Jeff!’

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan celebrates Kevin Feely's winning point near the end of the Group 3 win over Roscommon at O'Connor Park in Tullamore.

Jeff: ‘So Kerry are cruising to victory over Louth but all the drama is in Limerick where Cork are slugging it out with Mayo. It’s not going according to how all ye pundits called it. Clinton Morrison, what’s happening there?’

Morrison: ‘Incredible stuff here, Jeff. When you were last with me Mayo were six points ahead but in the last 19 minutes the Connacht men haven’t scored! Cork are thundering into them now. Just after Conroy’s goal for Mayo, Colm O’Callaghan was fouled for a Cork penalty, which Steven Sherlock converted. The Barrs man then scored the next four points to put the Rebels ahead, 1-12 to 1-11, just past the 60 minute mark. Incredible comeback from Cork. A grandstand finish coming up.’

Jeff: ‘The late games in Group 3 are underway. Galway, Armagh, Tyrone and Westmeath all in the mix for qualification. Alan McInally is in Carrick-on-Shannon watching Galway and Armagh for us.’

McInally: ‘We’re well into the second half here, and nothing between the team, Jeff. Sean Kelly, the Roberto Carlos of Gaelic football full backs, got the Galway goal just before half time to give the Tribesmen a 1-5 to 0-6 lead at the interval. Come back to us quickly, I’ve a feeling this one is going down to the wire.’

Jeff: ‘Tim Sherwood is in Breffni Park watching Tyrone and Westmeath. It’s looking a good bit more competitive than the Dublin Sligo game before it, Tim.’

Sherwood: ‘Yes Jeff. Westmeath, as they did against Galway and Armagh, are giving it a right go here. The Ulster men are getting nothing easy from the reigning Tailteann Cup champions. Westmeath were ahead 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval before Tyrone had a strong third quarter to move ahead 0-15 to 0-11, but we’re heading into additional time and the Tyrone lead is back to 0-18 to 0-16. The Red Hand is hanging on here, Jeff.’

Jeff: ‘It’s all over in Tullamore. Thommo, the Rossies and the Lilywhites, how’s it finished up?’

Thommo: ‘We need to talk about Kevin! Kevin Feely, that is, Jeff, who has just scored the winner for Kildare. It’s just gone full time here in O’Connor Park and it’s Kildare who have won a thriller in Tullamore. They were a point up in the 71st minute, Enda Smith equalised with a point that looked to have sealed second spot for Roscommon, but Feely claimed a mark and converted to give Glen Ryan’s men their first win of the group. Good enough to hand them a home preliminary quarter-final next weekend, Jeff, except they don’t have a home at the moment. Anywhere but Newbridge next weekend!’

Jeff: ‘Back to the Gaelic Grounds and Clinton Morrison.’

Morrison: ‘Unbelievable Jeff! Cork have beaten Mayo, relegating the League champions to third place in Group 1. Late points from John O’Rourke and Chris Óg Jones have sealed a 1-14 to 1-11 win for John Cleary’s team after Stephen Sherlock single-handedly dragged them back into it. Aidan O’Shea had a free kick in the fifth minute of additional time, and a point wouldn’t have won it for Mayo, but it would have put Mayo second in the group with a better scoring difference. It was as tight as that. Kevin McStay will be sick.’

Brian Hurley of Cork celebrates with supporters after the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 Round 3 win over Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday

Jeff: ’A final word from Tim Sherwood in Breffni Park where Tyrone, the 2021 All-Ireland champions, have surely, surely Tim Sherwood, beaten Westmeath who were playing Division 3 football in the spring?’

Sherwood: ‘You’d think that Jeff, but you’d be wrong. Tyrone were two points ahead at the end of the 70 minutes but a John Heslin free and a point from play by Ray Connellan brought the Lake County back level. Heslin even had a last-gasp free from an acute angle to win it but his effort shaved the outside of the post. It’s ended 0-18 apiece here, and Tyrone have fallen over the line and have qualified as the third placed team in the group.’

Jeff: ‘And straight to Carrick-on-Shannon where another upset of sorts in on the cards. Alan McInally, what’s happening?’

McInally: ‘Great drama here, Jeff, and it’s Armagh who have beaten last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Galway. Another mad finish here, with Rory Grugan converting an injury-time free to give the Orchard County a 0-16 to 1-12 win. Shane Walsh had an even later free to draw the game. A draw would have done Galway to take top spot but would you believe it, Jeff, he missed the chance. It’s a preliminary quarter-final for Padhraic Joyce’s team next weekend and a weekend off for Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh. Phew, Jeff!

Jeff: ‘Well, there you have it. An afternoon of thrills, spills and constantly changing positions across Groups One, Two and Three. On Saturday we had Derry beating Clare to top Group 4, and Donegal beating Monaghan to finish in second place, ahead of the Farney men.

‘Today we have Kerry, Armagh and Dublin topping groups one, two and three respectively, Cork, Galway and Kildare coming second, and Mayo, Tyrone and Roscommon finishing third in those groups. Not quite what we all expected, eh?

‘And I think Kammy is still stuck in Portlaoise trying to tot up the final score between Kerry and Louth.’