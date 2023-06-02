Super sub Brendan O’Leary points Abbeydorney to win Kerry county senior hurling league title

Ballyduff’s Padraig Boyle saw his last minute 85-metre free, that would have sent the game to extra-time, go wide off the post

Abbeydorney 0-17

Ballyduff 0-16

Super-sub Brendan O’Leary was the late black and amber hero, hitting the 59th minute winning point, to propel Abbeydorney to a second successive County SHL League (Division 1) title following the narrowest of victories over Ballyduff in Lixnaw on Thursday evening.

After lifting the crown last season without having to puck a ball, after Crotta O’Neills conceded a walkover in the decider, this was a much more satisfactory occasion for O’Dorney, whose second half performance deserved to see them emerge as winners.

Recipient of a brilliant pass from brother Michael, who inspired his side throughout with his physicality and his free-taking consistency, an unmarked Brendan had little difficulty in firing over from 30 metres with what turned out to be the final score.

In the four minutes of injury-time that followed, Ballyduff had two chances to force extra-time but, after substitute Jack Enright was off target from a difficult angle on the right wing, Padraig Boyle struck a last-gasp 85-metre free just wide off the post to seal his side’s fate.

Such an unfortunate scenario can often befall the player responsible for the placed balls but this felt really unfair on Boyle, who had done more than any other Ballyduff player in an ultimately losing cause, notching 0-13 in total, and being a virtual magnet to countless puck-outs aimed in his direction.

In truth, despite the closeness of the exchanges, this was a distinctly ‘calm before the storm’ encounter, completely lacking the intensity that will be seen to much more telling effect when the battle for the Neilus Flynn Cup begins in earnest in just over a fortnight’s time.

Basically degenerating into a free-taking competition between O’Leary on one side, and Boyle on the other, the extra bit of hunger on show from Brian Kennedy’s charges in the second half, coupled with a four-point haul from play by full-forward Jack Sheehan, turned out to be the difference.

Ballyduff will rue not making the most of their first half dominance. Even though they were two points in arrears, 0-3 to 0-1, after only five minutes (Sheehan nabbing a brace at the outset), they proceeded to take control for long spells, but poor shooting let them down badly.

Despite that, an unanswered burst of 0-5, while keeping Abbeydorney scoreless for an entire 20-minute period, had Garry O’Brien’s men in a decent position, 0-6 to 0-3, though it was already clear to see that they were too reliant on the afore-mentioned Boyle up front.

Midfielder Daniel O’Carroll, to be fair, chipped in with a couple of white flags, but a tally of seven wides to one turned out to be a telling first half statistic. As a result, and with Abbeydorney finishing the stronger, the sides went in level at half-time, 0-9 apiece, the towering O’Leary with the equaliser.

Padraig Boyle had flashed a goal chance low and wide just before the break, and despite the introductions of David Goulding and Jack Enright on the resumption, it was Abbeydorney who flew out of the traps, with the opening three points of the second half.

The last of those was a magnificent long-range strike by Michael O’Leary off his less favourite right side from the stand sideline at Hermitage Park, and Abbeydorney went on to retain their three-point lead by the three-quarter mark, 0-15 to 0-12, Sheehan hitting another beautiful effort from play.

With James O’Connor and Kieran Dineen excelling at the back, Daniel O’Leary working hard around the middle, and the dynamic duo of Michael O’Leary and Sheehan shining in attack, there was a lot to admire about the determined way that O’Dorney drove on in the second half.

On the other side of the coin, despite spiky defending from the likes of JP O’Carroll and Kyle O’Connor, and sporadic contributions from such as Daniel O’Carroll, Mikey Boyle and sub David Goulding, Padraig Boyle was, too often, left fighting what appeared to be a lone furrow for Ballyduff.

In saying that, after Sheehan blazed wide with what should have been the game’s only goal in the 51st minute, Ballyduff registered four of the next five points (all from Boyle), to bring the protagonists to parity, 0-16 each, by the 58th minute.

Extra-time seemed to be almost a certainty at that juncture but, as mentioned earlier, Brendan O’Leary had different ideas with his late winner, considerably boosting Abbeydorney morale in advance of the upcoming county championship campaign, where they have found themselves in a pretty favourable group.

Beaten Neilus Flynn finalists last season, this reversal might actually stand Ballyduff in good stead when the serious stuff begins. An over-dependence on Padraig Boyle is one issue that must be rectified. The shadow boxing is over now. All teams must show their true colours from the weekend of June 17.

ABBEYDORNEY: Nigel Roche; Mikey Clifford, Stephen Egan, Ronan Donovan; Jedd Maunsell, James O’Connor, Kieran Dineen 0-1; Daniel O’Leary, Niall O’Mahony; Darragh O’Connell, Michael O’Leary 0-10 (8f), PJ Keane 0-1; David Egan, Jack Sheehan 0-4, Jack Hannon. Subs: Keith O’Connor for O’Connell (24), Brendan O’Leary 0-1 for Egan (41), Steve Sullivan for O’Mahony (43).

BALLYDUFF: Darragh Quinlan; JP O’Carroll, Darragh Slattery, Kyle O’Connor; Anthony O’Carroll, Kevin Goulding, Thomas Slattery; Daniel O’Carroll 0-2, Adam Segal; Mikey Boyle, Jack O’Sullivan, Padraig Walsh; Padraig Boyle 0-13 (10f, 1 ‘65’), Anthony Kavanagh, Kieran O’Carroll. Subs: David Goulding 0-1 for Walsh (ht), Jack Enright for Kavanagh (ht), Luke Kennelly for Segal (54).

REFEREE: Ian Liston (Lixnaw)