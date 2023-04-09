Strong Kerry influence on New York’s historic Connacht championship breakthrough

New York claimed their first victory in the Connacht championship since joining the competition in 1999 and did so with a strong Kerry influence present

Mikey Brosnan stepping up to take the match-winning penalty at the end of a shoot-out with Leitrim at Celtic Park in the Bronx. The shot, expertly hit, billowing the back of the top left corner of Nevin O’Donnell’s net.

That Brosnan was the one to deliver the coup the grace to Leitrim and deliver the Big Apple their first Connacht Championship success at the 23rd time of asking was appropriate because he’s American born and bred. So too is the wing-forward’s brother Shane, wing-back on the side.

Another notable thing about the New York brothers, making waves in the Bronx of a Saturday evening both scoring a point from play, is that Kerry blood flows through their veins. Knockangoshel blood to be precise.

Their father Mike starred for the North Kerry club throughout the eighties and played with St Kierans in their famous County Senior Football Championship triumph in 1988 – he was man-of-the-match in the final – before moving across the pond, where he got involved in the local GAA scene.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of New York GAA is Tarbert woman Joan Henchy, from whom Saturday’s win with a native born player delivering the winning kick must have been particularly sweet considering her well-stated commitment to developing native talent.

Of course, the Kerry connections don’t just stop there. Two players born and raised in the Kingdom, Reenard’s Robert Wharton and Kerins O’Rahillys’ Gavin O’Brien, started for the Big Apple in their 0-15 draw after extra-time. Wharton at centre-back and O’Brien at midfield.

The victory – two-nil on penalties after both teams missed their opening two attempts – sets the Americans up for a Connacht championship semi-final in Markievicz Park two weeks’ time.

The prospect of the New Yorkers featuring in a Connacht final may still seem a little remote against a Sligo side, which just won promotion from Division 4 having both topped the table and seen off Wicklow in a Croke Park final, but after Saturday night, New York will rightly think the sky’s the limit.