Strong first half sees Spa ease to victory against Templenoe in Kerry Senior Club Championship Group A

Evan Cronin finished with a personal haul of 0-8 as Spa led by eight points at half time, which was their winning margin against Templenoe in Kenmare

Kerry footballer Dara Moynihan contributed two points to Spa's win over Templenoe

Jimmy Darcy at Fr Breen Park, Kenmare Kerryman Yesterday at 19:03