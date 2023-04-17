Stephen O’Brien and Brian Ó Beaglaoich back in contention for Kerry’s clash with Tipperary

Jack O’Connor confirmed the pair are in the reckoning for this weekend, while confirming long-term injuries Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche are unlikely to feature this year

Stephen O'Brien is in line to feature for Kerry for the first time since last year's All Ireland final Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has confirmed that both Stephen O’Brien and Brian Ó Beaglaoich are back to full fitness and should be in the reckoning to feature for the Kingdom in the Munster championship semi-final against Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium this weekend meaning that all the starting fifteen from last year’s All Ireland final – bar the retired David Moran – are available for selection for the first time this year.

Neither O’Brien nor Ó Beaglaoich featured in either the McGrath Cup or the National Football League so far this year, which will have put them on the back foot ahead of the Kingdom’s All Ireland title defence which begins this weekend.

Kerry’s recent warm-weather training camp in Portugal, however, will have done much to bring the All Ireland winning duo up to speed ahead of this weekend’s action.

“Well Stephen was late coming back,” O’Connor explained.

"He had trouble with a bothersome knee and it took a good while for that to settle down. He had to give it time. And Brian [Ó Beaglaoich] injured a hamstring out here [Austin Stack Park] in a club final against Rathmore and that kept him out for a while and when he came back he injured a calf, which was troublesome enough.

"It’s the usual one when you’re coming back from one injury sometimes you push it a bit and you get another injury. They were just niggly, troublesome injuries that took longer to come around than they thought they would.”

Other than long-term injuries Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche, the only injury worries the Kingdom have for this weekend are to defenders Jack O’Shea and Dan O’Donoghue.

“Jack O’Shea picked up a bit of a calf strain a few weeks ago and Dan O’Donoghue, who injured an ankle in a club game. The rest of them are playing ball,” the Kerry boss said.

The Kerry manager struck a downbeat note on both Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche’s injuries.

“They both got injured in the Tyrone game,” he said.

"We had a bad game in Tyrone we lost two men. Stefan pulled a hamstring very badly, and it required surgery. It wasn’t the old dreaded one where it came off the bone like Tommy Walsh long go, but it was serious enough that it required a bit of surgery, so he was in a brace there for a few weeks after that. And Darragh Roche fractured a thumb, which needed an operation and pins, which again is troublesome as it requires time.

“It’s hard to put a figure [on how long they’ll be out], but I would think that Stefan would be luck if he sees club action this year, and Darragh Roche I couldn’t tell you, because the thumb is fairly important in football.”

In more positive news O’Connor revealed that Beaufort’s Mike Breen, after a very tricky spell with injuries, is in good shape ahead of the Munster championship.

“His injury seems to have settled down because he’s had a bad run of it. He’s put in a solid three or four weeks now so he appears to be good at the minute,” he confirmed.