Stephen Molumphy to remain as Kerry senior hurling manager next year

Stephen Molumphy is to remain at the helm of the Kerry senior hurlers in 2024

Waterford native Stephen Molumphy will remain at the helm of the Kerry senior hurlers for at least another season.

Molumphy, who has led the Kingdom for the last two seasons, took some time after the county’s exit from the Joe McDonagh Cup in May to decide whether or not to return for another season with the green and gold.

Having taken stock Molumphy has now committed to the cause. Having gone so close to promotion to Division 1 in both of his campaigns in charge, and having taken the Kingdom to the brink of a Joe McDonagh Cup triumph in 2022, there remains a sense that Kerry aren’t too far away.

The Déise man was in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon with members of his backroom team taking into the action in the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals between Ballyduff and Lixnaw, and Crotta O’Neills versus Kilmoyley.