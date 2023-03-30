St Patrick’s Castleisland win Munster U16½ football title to claim the Liam Higgins Cup
Killian Dennehy and Conor Cahill scored the crucial second half goals for St Patrick’s against Templemore opposition
MUNSTER POST-PRIMARY SCHOOLS U16 ½ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL (Corn Liam Uí hUiginn)
St Patrick’s Castleisland 2-15
Our Lady’s SS, Templemore 3-9
St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland are Munster football champions at under-16 ½ level after their three-point win over Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore in high scoring and exciting final at the University of Limerick on Wednesday.
In doing so, the Kerry school claimed the Corn Liam Uí hUiginn, named after Kerry footballer and broadcaster Liam Higgins from Lispole.
St Patrick’s went a goal down after only five minutes of the game but they kept their composure to gain the ascendancy, going in at half time leading on a score line of 0-9 to 1-2.
The side from Templemore showed they were not going to be shaken off easily by getting two points in quick succession at the start of the second half to close the gap to two points, and from there on the game was tight and tense.
Killian Dennehy and Conor Cahill scored crucial goals to put St Patrick’s in a good position half way through the second half on a score line of 2-11 to 1-6. However, the Tipperary side hit back with a goal of their own to leave St Patrick’s with a five-point lead and 16 minutes left on the clock.
The teams traded point after point like two gladiators going blow for blow. Templemore were then awarded a penalty that they converted to set up a tight finish but St Patrick’s survived a nervous finish in the cauldron of pressure that comes with a Munster final.