St Brendan’s Killarney win epic Dunloe Cup schools final against fancied Tralee CBS

Brilliant Josh Bowler goal late on helps The Sem to claim U-16 ½ title and deny The Green a Kerry and Munster title double

The victorious St Brendan's College, Killarney team celebrate with the cup after beating Tralee CBS in the Dunloe Cup final in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Thursday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

St. Brendan’s College, Killarney 2-14

Tralee CBS 2-9

The eagerly anticipated Dunloe Cup final may have been long delayed, but it turned out to be well worth the wait in the finish, with St Brendan’s College winning a high-octane thriller against their old rivals Tralee CBS.

Though there was five points between the teams at the end, it might be said the game was decided by an audacious goal from The Sem’s Josh Bowler in the 54th minute, the Legion club man somehow managing to flick the ball over Oisin O’Halloran in the CBS goal. The game’s fourth green flag pushed the Killarney students four points clear, and there was no way back for Tralee CBS, the team was marginally fancied to add the Kerry title to the Munster one they had won earlier in the year.

There was some genuinely brilliant football played by both teams in Fitzgerald Stadium, with very little between the teams up until those closing minutes when The Sem pulled away from the Frewen Cup (Munster U-16 ½) champions to win by five points, and deny The Green the double.

St Brendan’s drew first blood with their outstanding midfielder Oran O'Neill finishing a well-worked team move with a fine point. The Sem turned over Tralee's early kick-outs, with Oisín Fleming setting up James Dempsey for point number two.

Tralee CBS were only getting into their stride, though, with Ryan O'Driscoll finding Mairtín McKivergen to open their account. Hugh Lenihan won a free for young Gearóid White to slot over and Maurice Lenihan nudged Tralee in front, 0-3 to 0-2.

The Tralee side really should have had a goal too by that stage. Ronan Carroll did everything right as he gathered from Maurice Lenihan and shimmied past the hapless goalkeeper, but Cian Fleming made a stunning block on his goal-line at the last second. Great attacking from The Green but phenomenal defending fro The Sem. Carroll did slot over the resultant '45’ to double Tralee's advantage.

A brilliant run by James Dempsey saw him offload to Aidan Cronin to trim the gap. The Sem were taking control now, with Oisín Fleming and Josh Bowler finding the target to make it 0-6 to 0-4 in The Sem's favour.

Tralee had another goal chance, Ryan O'Driscoll with a great jink into space and beating goalkeeper Kacper Robak, but Cian Fleming had positioned himself well and gathered it on the goal line.

At the other end, Oisín Fleming put three between the teams but that lead lasted only minutes. Gearóid White, who was excellent for Tralee, launched a high ball into the St Brendan’s square and when Robak spilled it, an alert Ryan O'Driscoll was ready to pounce and he slotted the ball to the net. Fionnan Ryan then fired a beauty between the posts for a great point and Tralee were in front.

Not to be outdone, St Brendan’s responded with their own goal: a good turnover by James Dempsey set up team captain Oran O'Neill who weaved through the CBS defence and fired in a great goal.

Tralee always looked dangerous, though. Robak got a strong hand to Ryan O'Driscoll's effort to take the power out of it, with Brian O'Shea taking it off the line, and Robak followed up with a super save to deny Ronan O'Carroll.

When all was totted up after a pulsating first thirty minutes Tralee trailed by a point, 1-7 to 1-6.

Oran O'Neill, captain of the winning St Brendans College Killarney team, accepting the Dunloe Cup from Paul Barden, chairperson of Kerry Post-Primary Schools Committee. Photo by Tatyana McGough

A good run by Josh Bowler won a free for Aidan Cronin to stretch St Brendan’s lead at the start of the second half. Pat Brosnan replied with a fine point and Gearóid White slotted a free to draw Tralee level. The Sem pushed out again, though. Oisín Fleming won and converted a free and Aidan Cronin added two more after good work by Oran O'Neill to make to 1-11 to 1-8 to the Killarney school.

Gearóid White always looked dangerous for CBS, and he converted a free after Ryan O'Driscoll, and then O’Driscoll was fouled in the square to win a penalty for The Green. Up stepped Ronan Carroll with a superb penalty, giving Robak no chance, and putting Tralee ahead by the minimum, 2-9 to 1-11.

White wasn't the only dangerous corner forward on the field, Oisín Fleming notching two good scores from play to put St Brendan’s two points ahead and the clock starting to come against Tralee now.

The Sem went on the attack again, but there didn't look to be too much danger for Tralee when Bowler, slightly off balance, stretched out his left leg, but he made a simply brilliant connection to gently lift it over the stranded O'Halloran and into the net. The last time a goal that good was scored in a Kerry schools' game, it was scored by a lad called David Clifford. Bowler’s goal really was that good.

Both sets of players got a little heated with each other towards the finish – the stakes were high, after all – but common sense prevailed, not least because of authoritative control by referee Tom McCarthy.

The Sem had time for one last converted free from Aidan Cronin, while Tralee CBS had no choice but to go for goal but The Sem defence – visibly sensing victory now – were able to repel them until the final whistle.

After a gripping final, Kerry Post-Primary Schools chairman Paul Barden presented the famous trophy to St Brendan’s captain Oran O'Neill.

ST BRENDAN’S KILLARNEY: Kacper Robak (Dr Crokes), Seán Maher (Kilcummin), Cian Mulcahy (Dr Crokes), Brian Walsh (Legion), Cian Fleming (Listry), Dara Stack (Kilcummin), Fionn Daly (Spa), Oran O’Neill (1-1) (Spa), Adam Byrne (0-1) (Spa), James Dempsey (0-1) (Milltown/Castlemaine), Aidan Cronin 0-5 (4f) (Spa), Aaron Buckley (Kilcummin), Oisín Fleming (0-5) (Legion), Josh Bowler (1-1) (Legion), Joey McCarthy (Spa). Subs: Brian O’Shea (Legion) for F Daly (20 mins) Gavin Cronin (Kilcummin) for A Buckley (49 mins), Jack Rudden (Glenflesk) for J Dempsey (59 mins).

TRALEE CBS: Oisín O’Halloran (Ardfert), Eoin Moriarty (Ballymacelligott), Ryan Hickey (Churchill), Stephen Turner (Ballymacelligott), Fionnan Ryan (0-1) (Austin Stacks), Seán Óg Brosnan (Austin Stacks), Eoin O’Flaherty (Ardfert), Keelan Best (Ardfert), Maurice Lenihan (0-1) (Churchill), Hugh Lenihan (Churchill), Ronan Carroll 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1 ‘45’) (Austin Stacks), Pat Brosnan (0-1) (Moyvane), Mairtín McKivergen (0-1) (Ballymacelligott), Ryan O’Driscoll (1-0) (Austin Stacks), Gearóid White 0-3 (3f) (John Mitchels). Subs: Michael O'Sullivan (Churchill) for E O'Flaherty (45 mins), Liam Óg O'Connor (Ardfert) for M McKivergen (53 mins).

Referee: Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)