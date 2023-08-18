St Brendan’s College Killarney to start Corn Uí Mhuirí title defence in group with CC Ballincollig, Patrician Mallow, and St Flannans

Seven Kerry schools will be involved in the 2023/24 Munster PPS SFC ‘A’ competition

The Corn Uí Mhuirí itself that the 19 schools will be competing for

Reigning Corn Uí Mhuirí champions St Brendan’s College, Killarney have been grouped with Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow, and St Flannans of Ennis in Group C for start of the defence of their Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC ‘A’ (U-19) title.

The draws for the 2023/24 Munster PPS senior football and hurling championships were made on Thursday, with seven Kerry schools among the 19 football entries in the blue ribbon event.

Group A has two Kerry schools – Mercy Mounthawk Tralee and PS Chorcha Dhuibhne, alongside Coachford College and Colaiste Chroist Ri from Cork; Group B also has two Kerry schools Presentation Milltown and Coláiste na Sceilge, in with St Francis College Rochestown and De La Salle College Macroom.

Tralee CBS are in Group D with CSN Bishopstown, Skibbereen CC and Hamilton HS Bandon, all from Cork, while newcomers St Pat's Castleisland – who won the All-Ireland SFC ‘B’ Championship earlier this this and in Group E with Tipperary school Abbey CBS, and Clonakilty CC,

Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19 SFC)

Group A: Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Coachford College, PS Chorcha Dhuibhne, Colaiste Chroist Ri

Group B: St Francis College Rochestown, Presentation Milltown, Coláiste na Sceilge, De La Salle College Macroom

Group C: St Brendan's Killarney, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow, St Flannans Ennis

Group D: CSN Bishopstown, Skibbereen CC, Tralee CBS, Hamilton HS Bandon

Group E: Abbey CBS, St Pat's Castleisland, Clonakilty CC

Dr. Harty Cup (U19 SHC)

Group A: Midleton CBS, Rice College Ennis, Scoil na Trionoide, Doon, CBC Cork.

Group B: Thurles CBS, St Colman's Fermoy, Youghal, St Josephs SS Tulla

Group C: Ardscoil Ris, St Flannans, De La Salle Waterford, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig.

Group D: Charleville CBS, Nenagh CBS, Hamilton HS Bandon

Group E: John The Baptist CS Hospital, Castletroy College CBS Carrick-on-Suir

Group F: Cashel CS, North Mon, Our Ladys Templemore