South Kerry brush aside Dr Crokes to reach semi-finals of county U-21 football championship

Two goals late in the second half from Ben O’Donoghue and Alex Coffey merely embellished what was already a comfortable win for South Kerry

South Kerry 3-19

Dr Crokes 1-8

A barn-storming second half performance, in which they outscored the opposition by 15 points, ensured South Kerry put themselves into semi-final draw in the county under-21 football championship.

Making ‘home’ venue of Con Keating Park in Cahersiveen work to their advantage, the divisional side scored an impressive 2-12 in the second half alone to cruise to a 17-point win over Dr Crokes, and will join North Kerry, East Kerry and Laune Rangers in the semi-finals.

Dr Crokes began well, kicking the first two points of the game, but South Kerry responded with a goal in the fourth minute, and by the 10th minute they had moved into a 1-3 to 0-3 lead. The home side was 1-5 to 0-4 ahead when Cillian Courtney’s goal pulled the Killarney club right back into contention, and at half time there were just two points before the teams, South Kerry leading 1-7 to 1-5.

South Kerry kicked the first five points of the second half – inside the first five minutes – from William Galvin, Alex Coffey, Sean Teahan (2) and Keith Brennan to stretch their lead to seven, and by the 47th minute they were nine points clear, 1-16 to 1-7.

The home team’s second goal came in the 53rd minute from half time substitute Ben O’Donoghue, and with the game gone into additional time, Alex Coffey scored South Kerry’s third goal in the 62nd minute to complete a comfortable win for the divisional team.